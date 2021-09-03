Sabres set Prospects Challenge for Sept. 17-19 at LECOM Harborcenter

The Sabres have finalized plans to run their annual Prospects Challenge Sept. 17-19 in LECOM Harborcenter.

The Sabres will be competing with prospects from the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils in a round-robin affair that will see each team play two games. Buffalo will play New Jersey on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. and Boston on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. The Bruins and Devils meet Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at Sabres.com/prospects and cost $10. Fans will be subject to current Covid-19 policies, which require unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask at all times within the building. Masks are optional for fans who are fully vaccinated.

The Sabres did not run a Prospects Challenge last year due to the pandemic. The tournament will be a showcase for mostly junior players and free agents. College players will not be participating because their semester and practices have already opened. That means Michigan defenseman Owen Power, the club's No. 1 overall pick in July, will not be on hand.

Rosters have yet to be announced but potential Buffalo players for the games could include forwards Jack Quinn and J.J Peterka, the club's top two picks in the 2020 NHL Draft; goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Oksari Laaksonen.

