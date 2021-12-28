Sabres set for night of debuts with Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch

When it became clear the Buffalo Sabres will be without five forwards when their season resumes Wednesday night, General Manager Kevyn Adams made two bold additions that shift the focus back to who will be on the ice against the New Jersey Devils.
Peyton Krebs, a 20-year-old center acquired in the blockbuster November trade that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas, and 2020 second-round draft choice JJ Peterka were summoned along with Arttu Ruotsalainen from the Rochester Americans ahead of practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center.
With Syracuse-area native Alex Tuch also set to make his Sabres debut, fans will finally get to watch the two players that arrived in the franchise-altering trade. This isn’t how Adams envisioned rolling out a key part of his plan to build a winner in Buffalo.
Sabres forwards Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski remain in Covid-19 protocol. Coach Don Granato, who is asymptomatic, also isn’t expected to test out of his quarantine in time to be behind the bench.
The Sabres (10-15-5) were short on available players and the three additions, most notably Krebs and Peterka, provide acting head coach Matt Ellis with much-needed firepower in the club’s first game since Dec. 17.
“They’re both great hockey players in their own right, they both bring different things to the table, and they’re big pieces to what we’re trying to do moving forward,” Ellis said of Krebs and Peterka. “To get them in and get a live look, we’ve certainly been watching a lot on video. ... So, it’s pretty cool to have them in mix and look forward to building off today into tomorrow.”
This was the moment Krebs had been clamoring for since he first learned of the trade. A first-round draft choice of Vegas in 2019, Krebs was in the NHL at the time of the seismic move because the Golden Knights were beset by injuries. He had appeared in 13 games dating to last spring and showed, albeit in a small sample size, that he’s on the cusp of a full-time job at this level.
Krebs, though, was assigned to Rochester to continue his development and relieve the pressure of being a central figure in the trade that ended Eichel’s time in Buffalo. In 16 games with the Amerks, Krebs totaled four goals and 14 points. In a conversation last week with The News, Krebs explained that consistency was missing from his play on the ice. He admitted that he was so determined to be with the Sabres that it was impacting him on the ice.
Krebs' sole focus now is to earn a permanent spot with the Sabres, but the transition hasn’t been seamless on the ice.
This led to some difficult nights, but Krebs entered the holiday break having played two of his best games since the trade. He skated 27-plus minutes on the road in Lehigh Valley and scored twice the following night against Hershey.
Krebs’ excitement was palpable when he spoke to reporters following practice Tuesday. He had just centered a line with Brett Murray and Kyle Okposo, and while life as an NHLer isn’t new to him, there were plenty of questions posed to the 34-year-old Okposo.
“You don’t want to mess up on your first day,” Krebs joked.
The news of the promotion was delivered Monday by Rochester coach Seth Appert, but Adams told Krebs during the holiday break to be ready to come to Buffalo when team activities resume. While it’s inevitable that Krebs’ development will be a key factor in how the trade is evaluated in the future, he insists it’s far from his mind.
“I think I got traded and the next day I kind of forgot about that I got traded for Jack Eichel. It’s not really going to, those things don’t really affect me,” said Krebs. “Obviously, he’s going to do whatever he’s going to do there and I’m going to do whatever I’m going to do here. Obviously, coming into pro hockey and the NHL, I have high expectations for myself from the beginning and because I got traded for a good player doesn’t mean I’m going to change those. I’ve always put a lot of pressure on myself, so I think that’s not going to change for me.”
Peterka, a 19-year-old winger, was a late cut in training camp after an impressive preseason in which he showcased his remarkable shot and elite skating. He became a key player for the Amerks, totaling four goals and 20 points in 23 games while shouldering top-six minutes. Peterka will likely need more time in Rochester than Krebs.
Drafted 34th overall in 2020, Peterka played in Germany’s top professional league last season, but he often received little ice time at 5-on-5. In Rochester, Peterka has had to learn how to have precise details in his game on every shift, particularly defensively. But he’s a dynamic young player with traits that make him an intriguing addition for the Sabres.
Peterka's insatiable appetite to improve every area of his game has led to an impressive start to his rookie season with the Rochester Americans.
Peterka was without a cell phone and grocery shopping with teammate Linus Weissbach when Appert called Weissbach. Peterka got on the line and heard the news that he would be making his NHL debut. Coincidentally, Peterka’s parents were in town from Germany and don’t plan to return home until next week.
Upon hearing the news, Peterka joined Krebs at Blue Cross Arena to pick up their equipment and prepare for the trip to Buffalo.
“So much excitement,” beamed Peterka.
Krebs, who skated on a line with Peterka in Rochester, said: "Yesterday we went and got our gear together and he was like, ‘Look, NHL’ and he just had a big smile on his face. It’s exciting to see him here. He’s a heck of a player, can skate like crazy, and a great kid."
Peterka was on the Sabres’ top line in practice alongside Tuch and Tage Thompson, a trio that will use speed to attack against the Devils (10-15-5).
Tuch, a 25-year-old winger who has yet to play this season because of shoulder surgery, was the proven NHLer acquired in the Eichel trade. A fast power forward with a scoring touch, Tuch totaled 61 goals across his four years in Vegas, including 18 in 55 games last season. He’s contributed in 66 playoff games and immediately strengths a lineup that, in addition to the Covid-related absences, is without an injured Casey Mittelstadt.
Tuch's debut was delayed because of the four postponements. A fan of the team while growing up in Baldwinsville, Tuch will finally get to show how he can be a catalyst for a change in Buffalo.
“I don’t know who’s more excited, just seeing it,” said Ellis. “Whether it was JJ coming through the days today, looking at his possible first game, or Tuchy’s first game here after the trade and after a long layoff. It’ll be big moments.”