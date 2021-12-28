Sabres set for night of debuts with Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch

This was the moment Krebs had been clamoring for since he first learned of the trade. A first-round draft choice of Vegas in 2019, Krebs was in the NHL at the time of the seismic move because the Golden Knights were beset by injuries. He had appeared in 13 games dating to last spring and showed, albeit in a small sample size, that he’s on the cusp of a full-time job at this level.

Krebs, though, was assigned to Rochester to continue his development and relieve the pressure of being a central figure in the trade that ended Eichel’s time in Buffalo. In 16 games with the Amerks, Krebs totaled four goals and 14 points. In a conversation last week with The News, Krebs explained that consistency was missing from his play on the ice. He admitted that he was so determined to be with the Sabres that it was impacting him on the ice.

This led to some difficult nights, but Krebs entered the holiday break having played two of his best games since the trade. He skated 27-plus minutes on the road in Lehigh Valley and scored twice the following night against Hershey.