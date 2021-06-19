Sabres send prayers for a full recovery for legend Rene Robert

Rene Robert, the right winger on the Buffalo Sabres' famed "French Connection" line of the 1970s, remains in critical but stable condition in a hospital in Port Charlotte on Florida's west coast after suffering a massive heart attack Tuesday.

Robert's family members, including his two children, are at his side.

“Our thoughts are with Sabres legend Rene Robert, who is recovering in Florida after suffering a heart attack,” the Sabres organization said in a statement Saturday. “Rene has been a fixture in our community since his days playing with the French Connection – a true legend on and off the ice. The entire organization is behind Rene and his family and we pray for a full recovery.”

Robert was acquired from Pittsburgh in a nondescript trade for Eddie Shack on March 4, 1972, and was eventually placed on a line with center Gilbert Perreault and left wing Rick Martin. They became the focal point of Buffalo's unlikely 1973 playoff team and the 1975 Stanley Cup finalists, and were the NHL's dominant line throughout the '70s.

Robert played eight of his 12 NHL seasons in Buffalo, collecting 222 goals, 330 assists and 552 points. He currently is ninth in franchise history in goals, fifth in assists and sixth in points.