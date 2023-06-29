NASHVILLE – Kevyn Adams and his scouting staff added to the Buffalo Sabres' riches at forward with their second pick at the NHL draft Thursday by selecting Anton Wahlberg at No. 39 overall.

Wahlberg is only 17 years old and listed at 6-foot-3 after a season in which he totaled 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games for Malmo of Sweden's Under-20 league. He was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 32 international skater in the draft.

"I’ve always dreamed about this," Wahlberg told reporters. "To hear your name is so cool and I’m really happy I got to Buffalo, too."

The Sabres were impressed by Wahlberg at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, where he had three goals and six points in seven games during Sweden's run to the silver medal. His best performances were in the semifinal and championship, as Wahlberg scored a goal in a win over Canada and added an assist in the overtime loss to the United States in the gold-medal game.

"It was up and down," Wahlberg said of his tournament. "I think I had some really good games, then the first playoff game wasn’t that good. Then, the semifinal and final were the best ones."

Wahlberg is under contract for one more season with Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League, where he appeared in 17 games and produced two goals with four points. Most of his playing experience is on the wing, but Malmo used Wahlberg at center and he expects to get more time there in 2023-24. Wahlberg plans to discuss next steps with Buffalo's staff next spring about whether he's ready to make the move to North America.