Sabres select Russian winger Prokhor Poltapov with first pick of second round
nhl draft 2021 sabres generic
News staff illustration

The Buffalo Sabres' rebuild added another potential high upside forward with the first pick of the second round Saturday morning.

Prokhor Poltapov, an 18-year-old winger from St. Petersburg, Russia, was drafted by the Sabres with the No. 33 pick in the draft. Poltapov spent last season with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of Russia's top junior league, totaling 25 goals and 52 points in 61 games.

Listed at 6-foot, 176 pounds, Poltapov was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 18 European skater in this draft class. It's likely he used a strong performance at the IIHF World Championship in Texas to improve his draft stock in the eyes of Sabres scouts.

Poltapov also appeared in one game with CSKA Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Poltapov, like the Sabres' second of two first-round selections Friday night, Isak Rosen, had a strong tournament with two goals on 23 shots and seven points in seven games for Russia. He has a left-handed shot and projects as a winger in the NHL. Poltapov's an ultra-skilled winger who routinely drives to the net, as opposed to playing on the perimeter.

