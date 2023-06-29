NASHVILLE – The Sabres used their final pick of the 2023 draft on German defenseman Norwin Panocha.

Panocha, 18, is listed at 6-foot-1 and possesses a left-handed shot. He spent most of this past season in Germany's Under-20 league, producing six goals and 22 points in 34 games before a standout performance in the playoffs.

Eisbaren Berlin, a top team in Germany's professional league, saw enough from Panocha to give him three games this season. He also played for the country at the Under-18 World Championship and had two goals with three points in six games.