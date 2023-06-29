NASHVILLE – The Sabres used their final pick of the 2023 draft on German defenseman Norwin Panocha.
Panocha, 18, is listed at 6-foot-1 and possesses a left-handed shot. He spent most of this past season in Germany's Under-20 league, producing six goals and 22 points in 34 games before a standout performance in the playoffs.
Eisbaren Berlin, a top team in Germany's professional league, saw enough from Panocha to give him three games this season. He also played for the country at the Under-18 World Championship and had two goals with three points in six games.
NHL Central Scouting had Panocha ranked as the 114th international skater in the draft, and Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters that his scout in Eastern Europe, Frank Musil, pushed the club to use its seventh-round pick on the German defenseman.
