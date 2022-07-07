 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Sabres select Czech forward Jiri Kulich with the 28th pick of the first round

  • Updated
  • 0
Jiri Kulich

Jiri Kulich poses with Buffalo Sabres officials after being selected during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

 Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP
Support this work for $1 a month

MONTREAL – Kevyn Adams and his staff went to a familiar area of Europe to add another intriguing talent to the Buffalo Sabres’ pipeline.

With the No. 28 pick in the first round of the NHL draft Thursday night, the Sabres selected center Jiri Kulich of Czech Republic’s top professional league. Kulich, who is listed at 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, showcased his talent against his peers at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship with a tournament-best nine goals in six games.

Kulich follows in the footsteps of recent Sabres draft picks from Czech Republic, most recently Lukas Rousek in 2019 and Jakub Konecny in 2020. Kulich was ranked as the No. 13 international skater in the class by NHL Central Scouting, moving up nine slots from his mid-season ranking because of the performance at the Under-18 world championship.

Playing against older, stronger men, Kulich delivered nine goals and 14 points in 49 regular-season games in Czech Republic’s top professional league. He can play center or wing.

People are also reading…

Previously, Buffalo drafted forwards Matthew Savoie and Noah Ostlund at picks 9 and 16, respectively.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to one-year deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News