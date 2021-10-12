 Skip to main content
Sabres season predictions, who will win the Stanley Cup, when Jack Eichel will be traded and more
top story

Sabres season predictions, who will win the Stanley Cup, when Jack Eichel will be traded and more

Sabres Penguins

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin makes a pass against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at KeyBank Center on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here are NHL season predictions by Buffalo News reporters Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski.

Mike Harrington

Atlantic champion: Tampa Bay.

Metropolitan: New York Islanders.

Central: Colorado.

Pacific: Vegas.

East wild cards: Boston, New York Rangers.

West wild cards: Dallas, Seattle.

East playoff champion: Tampa Bay.

West playoff champion: Colorado.

Stanley Cup: Colorado.

• • •

Sabres place in Atlantic: 8th.

Sabres in East: 15th.

Sabres in NHL: 30th.

Sabres record: 28-43-11 (67 points).

• • •

Date/team of Eichel trade: Dec. 13/Anaheim.

• • •

Sabres MVP: Casey Mittelstadt.

Most improved player: Rasmus Dahlin.

Rookie of the year: J-J Peterka.

Biggest offseason addition: Vinnie Hinostroza.

• • •

G-A-Pts

Mittelstadt: 19-27-46.

Cozens: 12-26-38.

Skinner: 17-14-31.

• • •

Lance Lysowski

Atlantic: Tampa Bay.

Metropolitan: New York Islanders.

Central: Colorado.

Pacific: Vegas.

East wild cards: Florida, Pittsburgh.

West wild cards: Vancouver, Seattle.

East playoff champion: New York Islanders.

West playoff champion: Colorado.

Stanley Cup: New York Islanders.

• • •

Sabres in Atlantic: 8th.

Sabres in East: 16th.

Sabres in NHL: 31st.

Sabres record: 30-47-5 (65 points).

• • •

Date/team of Eichel trade: Feb. 5/Vegas.

• • •

Sabres MVP: Casey Mittelstadt.

Most Improved Player: Casey Mittelstadt.

Rookie of the Year: J-J Peterka.

Biggest offseason addition: Vinnie Hinostroza.

• • •

G-A-Pts

Mittelstadt: 25-32-57.

Cozens: 17-25-42.

Skinner: 15-12-27.

