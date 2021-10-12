Sabres season predictions, who will win the Stanley Cup, when Jack Eichel will be traded and more

Here are NHL season predictions by Buffalo News reporters Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski.
Mike Harrington
Atlantic champion: Tampa Bay.
Metropolitan: New York Islanders.
Central: Colorado.
Pacific: Vegas.
East wild cards: Boston, New York Rangers.
West wild cards: Dallas, Seattle.
East playoff champion: Tampa Bay.
West playoff champion: Colorado.
Stanley Cup: Colorado.
• • •
Sabres place in Atlantic: 8th.
Sabres in East: 15th.
Sabres in NHL: 30th.
Sabres record: 28-43-11 (67 points).
• • •
Date/team of Eichel trade: Dec. 13/Anaheim.
• • •
Sabres MVP: Casey Mittelstadt.
Most improved player: Rasmus Dahlin.
Rookie of the year: J-J Peterka.
Biggest offseason addition: Vinnie Hinostroza.
• • •
G-A-Pts
Mittelstadt: 19-27-46.
Cozens: 12-26-38.
Skinner: 17-14-31.
• • •
Lance Lysowski
Atlantic: Tampa Bay.
Metropolitan: New York Islanders.
Central: Colorado.
Pacific: Vegas.
East wild cards: Florida, Pittsburgh.
West wild cards: Vancouver, Seattle.
East playoff champion: New York Islanders.
West playoff champion: Colorado.
Stanley Cup: New York Islanders.
• • •
Sabres in Atlantic: 8th.
Sabres in East: 16th.
Sabres in NHL: 31st.
Sabres record: 30-47-5 (65 points).
• • •
Date/team of Eichel trade: Feb. 5/Vegas.
• • •
Sabres MVP: Casey Mittelstadt.
Most Improved Player: Casey Mittelstadt.
Rookie of the Year: J-J Peterka.
Biggest offseason addition: Vinnie Hinostroza.
• • •
G-A-Pts
Mittelstadt: 25-32-57.
Cozens: 17-25-42.