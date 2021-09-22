Sabres roundtable: Who takes on a prominent leadership role and other burning questions as camp starts

MH: Initially during camp, I want to see Okposo really direct traffic in the dressing room. Okposo has become a social media pinata over the years and understandably so, but he has some credibility from his years in the league – and the way he played at the end of last season under Granato. As the season gets going, the Sabres have to immediately transition from the Eichel-Reinhart era to the Cozens-Dahlin era. This is Dahlin's fourth season. Now that he has a new contract, he needs to start to make it his team. We've already seen signs Cozens can do that. Maybe Dahlin was being too deferential to Eichel, Jake McCabe and Ristolainen. No need for that anymore.

3. Among the Sabres’ offseason additions, who are you looking forward to seeing in camp and why?

LL: Does J-J Peterka count? The 19-year-old winger was a standout performer throughout Prospects Challenge week, showcasing his top-end speed and remarkable shot. The true test comes when he’s competing against older, stronger NHL players. Peterka, a second-round draft choice in 2020, fared well in Germany’s DEL last season – he had nine goals and 20 points in 30 games – but this is a different challenge. He must show that he can create time and space in the offensive zone against more talented competition.