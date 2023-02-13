With the Sabres set to begin a crucial West Coast trip Monday night in Los Angeles, News Sabres writers Lance Lysowski and Mike Harrington break down the key issues for the second half of the season:

Q: With Dylan Cozens now signed, what will Rasmus Dahlin’s next contract cost the Sabres?

LL: It’s safe to assume Dahlin will join the 11 other defensemen in the NHL who have an average annual cap hit of at least $9 million. There are a few recent contracts that can be used as a blueprint for Dahlin. The Avalanche’s Cale Makar signed a six-year deal worth $9 million per season, and the Rangers’ Adam Fox received a seven-year deal worth $9.5 million per season. At 22 years old, Dahlin’s agents at Newport Sports, led by Don Meehan, have the leverage here.

Dahlin is among the league leaders in goals, points and average time on ice. He’s not a restricted free agent until the summer of 2024, so there’s time for the price to increase. Adams should be prepared to pay between $9-10 million over seven or eight years, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

MH: As the kids say, he's going to make the bag. Dahlin is going to be a top-3 Norris Trophy player this season at age 22. And while Charlie McAvoy ($9.5 million cap hit), Fox and Makar are worth every penny, Dahlin is younger than all of them. And isn't he already well beyond the level of Zach Werenski ($9.583M) and Seth Jones ($9.5M)?

Dahlin is going to get the highest AAV in Sabres history and join Erik Karlsson ($11.5M) and Drew Doughty ($11M). I say he gets 7 years for $77M, $11 million per. Sure, that's far above the extensions of Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens but their team-friendly deals were signed with potential in mind and Thompson's has worked out splendidly. Dahlin already has to be paid for performance. He's there.

Q: Which player will be most valuable to the Sabres during the second half of the season?

LL: Thompson. The Sabres finally have four lines that can score, a first for this club during the playoff drought. And while there are others who can chip in to take the pressure off Thompson – most notably, his linemates Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch – they’re going to need his goal-scoring and playmaking to threaten opponents that will begin to deploy a tighter defensive strategy as the season progresses. Top players need to be at their best for any club on the playoff bubble to have a chance. An elite forward like Thompson can help the Sabres steal points on a night when they’re not at their best.

MH: On performance, it's Thompson. Absolutely. But for intangibles in a playoff race, my choice is Tuch. Amazing how many fans clamor for playoff experience to help this team in its push and forget what Tuch brings. He played 66 postseason games over four years in Vegas by age 25, including three conference finals and one Stanley Cup final. That matters. He's already wiped out his career highs in goals (24) and assists (55) with 31 games left but has been quiet lately (1-1-2 the last four games). He needs to make more noise on the ice – and help the team through the inevitable pressure points of a run in the locker room. Starting with ending this ugly two-game slide Monday in Los Angeles.

Q: What position, or type of player, should the Sabres acquire ahead of the March 3 deadline?

LL: This team needs another defenseman. The Sabres’ top four is among the best, young defense corps, but the organization is lacking NHL-ready depth. Their group in Rochester hasn’t been as sharp as expected, and we saw earlier this season that Buffalo isn’t nearly as effective at 5-on-5 when one of its top defensemen are out. Ilya Lyubushkin has performed well in recent weeks because he’s finally playing without an injury, but he plays a heavy game and blocking shots typically leads to time out of the lineup. General Manager Kevyn Adams should add a left- or right-shot defenseman who can help the Sabres’ struggling penalty kill. Skating ability is also a must. Slow-footed forwards and defensemen don’t fit in Granato’s system.

For toughness at forward, Adams should call Red Winger General Manager Steve Yzerman about winger Tyler Bertuzzi. A pending unresticted free agent, Bertuzzi plays angry and brings a physical presence the Sabres need. Bertuzzi, 27, has struggled this season, but he's totaled at least 21 goals on three occasions, including 30 in 2021-22. Plays with pace, gets to the front of the net and scores goals. He's also been very good against Buffalo throughout his career.

MH: Easy. A third-pair D and a bottom-6 forward, both of whom can add physicality. Maybe the forward doesn't even play every night but he certainly takes the ice for the two games in Florida (to help the Sabres better deal with Matthew Tkachuk) as well the two meetings with Boston and perhaps some others. On D, I need someone to fill in for Lyubushkin if he breaks down again or partner with him to push Jacob Bryson to the No. 7 role for now. Forget the big splashes. Those aren't happening. This is your team. Adams is tinkering with it and not revamping it.

Q: Where will South Buffalo native Patrick Kane be traded before the deadline?

LL: My outside-the-box choice is the Carolina Hurricanes. It seems unlikely they’d be willing to part with the assets to acquire Timo Meier, then sign the ultra-talented winger to a long-term contract. Kane would be a cheap add to replace Max Pacioretty because Kane can use his no-trade clause to force a trade to a contender that fits his desire to win now.

The Hurricanes’ talent and system under coach Rod Brind’Amour can mask Kane’s deficiencies on defense. The question is whether Kane is healthy enough for a playoff push. He’s reportedly playing through an injury that’s impacting his performance. Still, at 34 years old, teams will line up to try to add Kane, who had 92 points in 78 games last season on a terrible Blackhawks team.

MH: Don't discount the answer being nowhere, with Kane perhaps rolling his own dice to see if the Blackhawks win the Connor Bedard lottery and others nervous about his rumored hip issues. Based on his clear disappointment with Chicago reporters Friday, Kane had pegged New York as his No. 1 choice and now it seems both the Islanders and Rangers are out. Carolina seems like a fit but one I like more and more is Dallas. The Stars might already be the favorite in the West and Kane could play a nice role as a complement to Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn.

Q: Will Tage Thompson surpass the 50-goal mark this season?

LL: Thompson needs to score 15 goals over the Sabres’ final 31 games to reach the 50-goal mark. He receives the ice time at 5-on-5 and the power play to surpass the milestone. Fourteen of Thompson’s 34 goals have been scored on the power play, but Buffalo struggled on the man-advantage before the break and fewer penalties are called as the season progresses. Thompson will achieve the feat; however, it might come down to the final week of the season when the Sabres have four games in five nights.

MH: It's been a struggle lately but I say he becomes the franchise's first 50-goal scorer in 30 years and the fifth all-time. He's not catching Alexander Mogilny's 76-goal season (will anyone ever do that?) but he could get to Danny Gare's 56 and Pat LaFontaine's 53. He needs a little rush here: There have been no multi-goal games for Thompson in his last 15, since the Jan. 3 hat trick at Washington. And it should be noted that 17 of his goals have come in just six games.

Q: Will the Sabres snap their 11-year playoff drought?

LL: The drought will reach 12. The Sabres will finish with their most standings points since 2011-12 when they had 89, but it won’t be enough in a tight Eastern Conference that’s filled with playoff-hardened, veteran teams. Contenders like the Islanders are paying massive prices to win now. Adams isn’t ready to do the same. Additionally, Buffalo has one of the most difficult schedules remaining, including a final week that features four games in five days. It will be important for the Sabres to stay in the race. If they don’t make it, their core needs to experience meaningful games late in the season.

MH: The core question. Ugh. The answer is no. The schedule is tough the rest of the way and the Sabres really back themselves into a corner if they can't fix whatever is going on at home. As of Sunday, the worst at home among current playoff teams are Edmonton (13-11-3) and Vegas (14-13-0). The Sabres fell to 11-14-2 in KeyBank Center with whatever that was Saturday against Calgary. I liked Adams' answer about what they need to do – just be them. Be the East-West demons we see on the road. Skate like the wind. Where does that team hide in Buffalo?

The Sabres feel like a 90-point team right now. They have to get to at least 94, and maybe 96-97, to make the playoffs. They're going to need to find more points at home. I like them here next week against the Leafs because they can pretend it's a road game with all the Toronto fans that will be in the building. Then comes the Feb. 26 showdown with Washington, the only home game left against any of the East wild card contenders.