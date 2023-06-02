Kevyn Adams and his staff gathered last week in KeyBank Center for the Buffalo Sabres' amateur scouting meetings.

Some have made the trip to Rochester to watch the Amerks in the Eastern Conference final. Next week, Sabres brass will interview draft-eligible prospects at the scouting combine in Buffalo.

The offseason will move swiftly once the Stanley Cup final ends. The draft in Nashville is June 28-29. Free agency opens July 1. The Sabres' development camp will be the first week of July.

Ahead of another busy summer, News Sabres writers Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski answer several notable questions in our latest Sabres roundtable:

Q: Should the Sabres acquire a veteran goalie to work in tandem with Devon Levi next season?

MH: This is a question of Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Levi and Mr. X, who is acquired in a trade that likely sees Luukkonen go the other way. It would be hard to give up on UPL after all the time and effort the Sabres have invested in him, but I can see it happening. He's not a Kevyn Adams draft pick, remember. And this is now about winning and not about development at the NHL level.

The Sabres have a playoff-ready roster for next season. Actually, they had one for the season that ended in April but didn't get nearly enough saves until Levi arrived for the final 10 games.

I need Mr. X, an NHL-caliber goalie to play 35-40 games next season and almost go 50-50 with Levi. But enough about Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck. He'll cost too much as a rental and take too much of Levi's ice time in the future. Levi is your 50- to 55-game goalie in the 2024-25 season, and you need a one-year bridge to get him there.

LL: They should try to acquire Hellebuyck. Yes, the cost is high, especially for a rental. Hellebuyck, 30, is entering the final season of his contract and his next deal might be too expensive for the Sabres’ long-term salary cap. But he’s a Vezina Trophy-winning goalie who could be an ideal role model for Levi. How about a trade package of Noah Ostlund, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and a third-round draft pick for Hellebuyck? It could fit the Winnipeg Jets’ needs. This is the time for Buffalo to make this sort of bold move. Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power are still cheap relative to their production, plus there would be ample money remaining to add a top-four defenseman.

There’s too much talent on the Sabres’ roster to go into next season with two unproven, young goalies if there’s a top option on the market. However, if Helleybuck isn’t available, or the Jets insist that Adams include Jiri Kulich or Matt Savoie, status quo is better than gambling on another team’s backup goalie. The free-agent market is thin, and most trade options have bloated contracts. The Sabres could always acquire someone before the midseason trade deadline if Levi or Luukkonen can’t take the job. They should also re-sign Malcolm Subban or pursue another AHL goalie such as Hershey’s Hunter Shepard because Eric Comrie might be lost on waivers if they try to assign him to the Amerks.

Q: Who is your pick for a breakout candidate next season?

MH: The World Championships make this easy. It's JJ Peterka. While it was safe to already figure Jack Quinn to be worth 25-30 goals next season, it's fair to pencil Peterka into the same space after what we saw with Team Germany. He had the hopes of an entire country on his shoulders and was voted the best forward in the entire tournament. And don't forget how important this tournament is outside of the U.S. and Canada. It's everything to those countries, and Peterka delivered.

Watch Peterka parlay the confidence he brings back from the Worlds, as Dylan Cozens did entering last season, and become an elite offensive threat for Buffalo next season.

LL: My pick would be Peyton Krebs if he were in position to center a middle-six line with skilled wingers, but he might be back on the fourth line out of necessity, perhaps next to Kyle Okposo and Jordan Greenway. So, Quinn is my next pick. It’s difficult to pick between Quinn and Peterka, but I’m going with the former because he showed in the final weeks of the season that he can earn scoring opportunities through sound defense. It's the one area of the game that Peterka needs to improve to take a big step, though I also expect he'll be far better in his sophomore season. Both are in the top six and should produce more on the power play.

Q: Which player not considered part of the young core (Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, etc.) is the key to the Sabres taking another step next season?

MH: It's Owen Power's partner – and that player is not yet on the roster. Your top defense pair will be Dahlin with Mattias Samuelsson. Your third pair will be Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin. Your second pair is critical. We saw how many minutes Power can play. Who are you acquiring to play with him? Who can potentially form a top pair with Power if Dahlin or Samuelsson is injured or struggling on a given night?

This is Adams' top objective at the draft later this month in Nashville: Either make this deal right then and there or plant the seeds for it to happen a week or two later.

LL: Jordan Greenway. His underlying metrics – particularly zone entries – show he fits well with how the Sabres want to play. He’ll have a full, healthy training camp to establish the confidence that he lost in Minnesota. Physically, he has all the tools to be a formidable net-front presence, and he can be trusted to shut down the opponent’s top players at 5-on-5. Greenway can skate on the wing on any line. The Sabres need him to help on the penalty kill and bolster the second power-play unit. Greenway’s style of play is tailor-made for the playoffs. He’ll have the opportunity to achieve what he couldn’t with the Wild.

Q: Will multiple prospects in Rochester make the jump to the NHL next season?

MH: Make room for two players and let them battle in training camp and exhibition games. I would expect Lukas Rousek to be ready to claim one of those spots, leaving the other to be a battle among Isak Rosen, Jiri Kulich and Matt Savoie.

LL: Not yet. Rosen will earn more time in training camp. Rousek is on the cusp, but there isn’t a role available in Buffalo that fits his strengths. Linus Weissbach is a wild card here. He’s excellent on the penalty kill, possesses the speed to excel in Don Granato’s system and he’s added some grit to his game. The challenge is that Granato and Adams might need to carry Savoie on the NHL roster until he’s eligible for a conditioning stint in Rochester. The Sabres would then assign Savoie to the IIHF World Junior Championship before returning him to the Western Hockey League to finish the regular season. There are only so many roster spots available, especially when Buffalo might have eight defensemen. Kulich seems destined to open the season with the Sabres. He’s an ideal replacement for Victor Olofsson, who is likely to be traded entering the final year of his contract.

Q: Which roster move, or lack thereof, from this season was a misstep by the Sabres?

MH: Social media continues to jump all over Adams for not getting another defenseman and continues to ignore the fact he didn't need one at the deadline because Samuelsson's injury came the day after the deadline. You're not giving up assets for a guy you need on an in-case basis.

The misstep was not getting a stop-gap goalie. Levi didn't debut until March 31 because of the end of his college season and his visa issues and would have hardly played in the NHL at all if Northeastern had advanced in Hockey East. If Adams was willing to give up a second-rounder for Greenway, you would think that could have been in play for Joonas Korpisalo, Jonathan Quick or some other goalie who maybe helps catch lightning in a bottle before Levi's arrival.

LL: The Sabres shouldn’t have traded a prospect – winger Josh Bloom – for another third-pairing defenseman in Riley Stillman when the organization had a surplus of blue-line options to skate 10-15 minutes per game. Stillman fit the team’s need for physicality and, at 25, he’s young enough to improve, but his confidence was shot after struggling in Vancouver’s man-to-man system. There wasn’t enough practice time, or margin for error, to adjust. The asset, and others, should have been used on a goalie because there wasn’t a top-four defenseman available for a price that made sense for Buffalo.

Q: Should the Sabres trade their first-round draft pick and, if so, what should they acquire?

MH: At first glance, the answer is no. They are still a nonplayoff team holding the No. 13 pick. While that number hasn't been great for the Sabres in past drafts, you're still looking at the chance of a solid NHL player. Just since 2010, No. 13s have included Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey, Dallas' Radek Faksa and Ty Dellandrea, Montreal's Nick Suzuki, Florida's Spencer Knight and St. Louis' Jakub Vrana.

That said, Adams is always listening. If there's a cap-strapped team offering you a defenseman who can play 20-22 minutes a night on your second pair and has term on his deal, that's when you consider it. Other than that, no.

LL: Move the pick if you can get Hellebuyck without including a high-end prospect or if that’s what’s needed to add a top-four defenseman with term on his contract. Otherwise, keep adding to the pipeline. It’s a deep draft, and the Sabres could add another talented player at No. 13.