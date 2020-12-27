Sabres roundtable: Evaluating the newly formed East Division

LL: They have some young forwards who need to learn how to be more responsible away from the puck and Jack Hughes is at the top of that list. I think Lindy will teach the young guys better habits. I just don't think they're strong enough on the back end. … I agree with you that they're going to finish at the bottom. But I want to see what he's able to accomplish.

MH: And the other team in the division that I just don't know what to make of is the Rangers. They're building something, and obviously you add Alexis LaFreniere. Any time you add the No. 1 overall pick, you add a player who most people expect to step right in and play. The Rangers are just a weird team. I've never been completely sold on David Quinn as a coach. I've never really figured out what they've been doing. Now they have finally broken away from Lundqvist and they get the No. 1 overall pick in an incredible stroke of lottery luck, but do they just start out as a middle of the road team trying to squeeze into the top four?