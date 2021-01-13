Sabres roundtable: Answering lingering questions ahead of the 56-game season

Harrington: This team still has too many forwards and not enough veteran defensemen. They're high on blueline kids like Mattias Samuelsson, Jacob Bryson and Borgen but could use another veteran pickup. Still can't believe Botterill essentially traded Marco Scandella last year for Michael Frolik. And I haven't given up on the goaltending either. Hutton has had a good camp and the organization's confidence in Ullmark is high. But you know what I say: Make. A. Save.

Lysowski: Proven secondary scoring. This team needs goals out of the bottom six and it likely lost double digits with Girgensons’ season-ending injury. Rieder will be asked to match that output, but he’s one season removed from scoring zero goals in 67 games with Edmonton.

Which Sabres player other than Skinner is your top candidate to have a bounce-back season?

Harrington: I'm intrigued to see what production they get – both offensively and on the penalty kill – from Tobias Rieder. He doesn't seem to have the Frolik/Vladimir Sobotka drag to his game where nothing happens and has been active all camp. He had just four goals over the last two seasons but suddenly scored three for Calgary in the bubble, and seems really comfortable here thanks to his previous relationship with Krueger.

Lysowski: Colin Miller. The right-shot defenseman was a healthy scratch 18 times during his first season in Buffalo, despite the Sabres having traded two draft picks, including a second-rounder, to Vegas. Miller is skating on the left side, a significant adjustment that could impact his game in the defensive zone, but this could help him produce more offense. In 2018-19, Miller totaled 10 goals with 31 assists for 41 points.

