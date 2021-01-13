Sabres roundtable: Answering lingering questions ahead of the 56-game season

There won't be fans inside KeyBank Center when the Sabres open the season Thursday night in Buffalo.
Covid-19 protocols have prevented the Sabres from spending much time together off the ice. A 56-game schedule against the same seven East Division opponents adds another unusual challenge to Ralph Krueger's second season as coach.
Jack Eichel acknowledged the Sabres will have to handle "curveballs" as a result of playing during the pandemic. While all the unknowns may make predictions futile, what's clear is Krueger's roster now is better than the one he had last fall.
With that in mind, The Buffalo News' Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski answered eight lingering questions ahead of the Sabres' season opener against the Washington Capitals:
Aside from Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall, which player is most important to the Sabres’ playoff chances?
Harrington: Rasmus Dahlin. The offensive numbers have been historic for a teenager over his first two years but his overall play has not been. Dallas' Miro Heiskanen, the No. 3 pick in 2017, has already played in a Stanley Cup final and is pushing Norris Trophy candidacy. Dahlin needs to become more of a game-changer like that in year three. Get the puck out of the zone and up the ice more and get the goalies out of trouble.
Lysowski: Linus Ullmark. If the Sabres are to emerge as a playoff team in what’s unquestionably the top division, they’ll need a capable No. 1 goaltender. Ullmark, a 27-year-old whom Krueger has referred to as a “centerpiece” of the team, is in the final season of his contract and showed for a two-month stretch in 2019-20 that he can be the guy for Buffalo.
His .924 save percentage in 23 games from Nov. 24 until his lower-body injury last January ranked third in the NHL during that span.
Who should skate at right wing next to Eichel and Hall on the Sabres’ top line?
Harrington: Based on camp, I'm OK with Tage Thompson. He's easily been one of the standout forwards. He's a big body who can skate, so he won't get left behind, and he has good hands. At the start of camp, I was all for Victor Olofsson. Nice experiment from Krueger to shuffle things and land on Thompson. Hall said Saturday he knew nothing about Thompson when camp started. He's learning fast. Good reviews.
Lysowski: Olofsson. Sure, Thompson has been outstanding in camp and, like his teammates, I’ll be keeping an eye on the 23-year-old’s development this season. Thompson, though, is far from a finished product and has played only one NHL game since March 2019.
The Sabres likely will have Hall for only one season. Now is not the time to experiment with the top line. Olofsson can handle the assignment, as illustrated by his 20 goals as a rookie, and his lethal left-handed shot at right wing would pair nicely with the playmaking ability of Hall and Eichel.
What does Ralph Krueger need to do to coax more production out of Jeff Skinner?
Harrington: Skinner isn't playing with Eichel so he needs to get over that (and so do folks on social media, for that matter). There's some guy named Hall here now in that spot. Krueger should get Skinner more power-play time but I don't think the coach needs to coax anything out of Skinner. To me, a $9 million player needs to go out and score but Skinner seems to need a setup man. This looks like a Jason Botterill overpay they'll never get over.
Lysowski: Play Skinner with Eric Staal and allow your former 40-goal scorer to receive top-six minutes at even strength. Burying Skinner on the depth chart isn’t the answer. Skinner’s imaginative style of play doesn’t work well when he’s forced to play with so much structure. Allow the 28-year-old some freedom you may not afford other forwards on the team. After all, he is making $9 million and the team’s success hinges on his ability to deliver offense.
Which player in the bottom-six is going to surprise fans with secondary scoring this season?
Harrington: Cody Eakin is a clear offensive upgrade from Johan Larsson and is just two years removed from a 22-goal season in Vegas. He's had four NHL seasons of 16-plus goals and is going to look to score from the center slot. Has to justify that two-year contract, too.
Lysowski: Eakin. Sabres fans won’t forgive Adams for allowing Larsson to walk to Arizona unless Eakin lives up to the two-year contract. Eakin can’t be a one-dimensional player, either. His role is the same as Larsson’s last season: provide shutdown defense and a relentless forecheck while winning faceoffs, particularly on the penalty kill.
Yet, Eakin has the speed and skill that Larsson lacks. Eakin, 29, has a track record of scoring goals, including 22 in 2018-19, and adds a different element to the penalty kill, an area the Sabres need to improve.
Among the players likely to begin the season on the taxi squad or in Rochester, who will have the biggest impact for the Sabres this season?
Harrington: Arttu Ruotsalainen will get his chances. There will be injuries or ineffectiveness (or Covid) and the Sabres will turn to the 5-foot-9 Finn to see what they have. The tight training camp prevented some learning about his skill set and positional preference but there will be more looks.
Lysowski: Will Borgen. The Sabres are finally prepared to give Borgen an NHL opportunity this season. The 24-year-old developed into a sound defenseman by playing 140 games with the Rochester Americans. He can provide a physical presence on the back end and always seems to make the smart, easy play on the breakout.
The Sabres’ crowded depth chart will force Borgen to wait on the taxi squad. But once Borgen gets in the lineup, his skill set is a perfect fit for how Krueger wants this team to play.
Now that we know the final roster, what are your thoughts on Kevyn Adams’ first offseason as general manager?
Harrington: What a fascinating mixed bag. A clear mandate a get veterans (thank you, Eichel). Utilized Krueger to reel in Hall. Great trade to get Staal, great trade to move up in the draft to take JJ Peterka. Out-of-the-box pick at No. 8 for Jack Quinn, goofy three-year deal for Zemgus Girgensons, hard-to-figure dumping of Dominik Kahun. No pattern or predictability to any of his moves so far. Hey, there's nothing wrong with that.
Lysowski: Promising. On one hand, Adams secured Hall in free agency, traded for Staal and made the wise decision to sign Thompson to that three-year contract. Early returns on the Sabres’ most recent draft are also promising, as we saw at the IIHF World Junior Championship. But some of their offseason moves, particularly walking away from Larsson, make me question if this team is truly applying analytics when making roster decisions.
Aside from goaltending, is there an obvious hole on this roster that Adams needs to address before the trade deadline?
Harrington: This team still has too many forwards and not enough veteran defensemen. They're high on blueline kids like Mattias Samuelsson, Jacob Bryson and Borgen but could use another veteran pickup. Still can't believe Botterill essentially traded Marco Scandella last year for Michael Frolik. And I haven't given up on the goaltending either. Hutton has had a good camp and the organization's confidence in Ullmark is high. But you know what I say: Make. A. Save.
Lysowski: Proven secondary scoring. This team needs goals out of the bottom six and it likely lost double digits with Girgensons’ season-ending injury. Rieder will be asked to match that output, but he’s one season removed from scoring zero goals in 67 games with Edmonton.
Which Sabres player other than Skinner is your top candidate to have a bounce-back season?
Harrington: I'm intrigued to see what production they get – both offensively and on the penalty kill – from Tobias Rieder. He doesn't seem to have the Frolik/Vladimir Sobotka drag to his game where nothing happens and has been active all camp. He had just four goals over the last two seasons but suddenly scored three for Calgary in the bubble, and seems really comfortable here thanks to his previous relationship with Krueger.
Lysowski: Colin Miller. The right-shot defenseman was a healthy scratch 18 times during his first season in Buffalo, despite the Sabres having traded two draft picks, including a second-rounder, to Vegas. Miller is skating on the left side, a significant adjustment that could impact his game in the defensive zone, but this could help him produce more offense. In 2018-19, Miller totaled 10 goals with 31 assists for 41 points.