Sabres' roster takes shape with decision to send JJ Peterka to Rochester

For now, the Buffalo Sabres' 23-man roster for their opening-night game Thursday appears set and it won't include impressive rookie winger JJ Peterka.

Peterka, a 19-year-old drafted in the second round in October 2020, was assigned to the Rochester Americans following practice Monday. He had three goals and four points in five preseason games after spending last season with EHC Red Bull Munchen of Germany's DEL.

Rosters were due to the National Hockey League by Monday at 5 p.m.

While Peterka showed he's close to NHL ready, the Sabres view a prominent role with heavy minutes in Rochester over less ice time in Buffalo. Coach Don Granato made it clear that he expects Peterka to help the Sabres this season.

"JJ will be in that mix, there’s no doubt in my mind," said Granato. "But he can get more ice time, more special teams time right now there. ... We look at that as a tremendous opportunity."