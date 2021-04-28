Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens turns to fighting to try to ignite his own game

The Cozens line, which also featured Anders Bjork and Arttu Ruotsalainen, even finished the game Tuesday with a 50% shot-attempt differential at 5-on-5. The group, though, was not creating enough scoring chances and struggled to contain the Rangers’ second forward line, led by winger Chris Kreider.

Cozens had performed well against elite players in recent games, and he's an easy mark for an opponent trying to send a message to the Sabres. When Rasmus Ristolainen irritated the Boston Bruins with a hit on David Pastrnak, Cozens was the target of a late check by Nick Ritchie.

Now opponents may think twice about trying to push around the rookie. Despite handling himself well in two fights this season, Cozens has little experience dropping the gloves. His only scrap in junior hockey occurred in a Western Hockey League preseason game on Sept. 14, 2018, when he fought Sam Pouliot of the Swift Current Broncos.

“They didn’t really want me to fight down there,” said Cozens. “I think I was too much of an asset to them. Up here, I know as a young guy it’s something that, like I said before, it’s an easy way to gain respect and it’s just something I think I can do to help the team, especially when I’m not doing good, I’m not feeling good.”