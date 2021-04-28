Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens turns to fighting to try to ignite his own game

BOSTON – Dylan Cozens was already agitated by his own performance when he saw Buffalo Sabres teammate Drake Caggiula hit from behind by New York Rangers forward Kevin Rooney in the third period Tuesday night.
Seeking a way to get involved in a tie game at Madison Square Garden, Cozens bolted toward his fallen teammate and the 20-year-old rookie center grabbed Rooney, 27. For approximately 10 seconds, Cozens threw punches and even put Rooney in a headlock.
Cozens did not connect with any significant right hooks but the message was sent. The fight had little impact on the outcome as Rangers rookie winger Alexis Lafreniere scored the go-ahead goal with Cozens in the penalty box and the Sabres lost, 3-1, at Madison Square Garden.
“I think after you drop the gloves, the adrenaline boost is something you can’t really get from anything else,” Cozens said following practice Wednesday at Boston’s Warrior Ice Arena. “I do think after a fight it does give me a huge boost. It’s definitely something I think I’ll do when I’m not happy with my game and not happy with how I’m feeling.”
Cozens hasn’t been playing poorly. He logged 19:42 of ice time Sunday in New York and had seven assists in his previous 10 games. The former seventh overall draft pick was promoted to the Sabres’ top power-play unit and has solidified the team’s depth at center with Jack Eichel out for the season.
The Cozens line, which also featured Anders Bjork and Arttu Ruotsalainen, even finished the game Tuesday with a 50% shot-attempt differential at 5-on-5. The group, though, was not creating enough scoring chances and struggled to contain the Rangers’ second forward line, led by winger Chris Kreider.
Cozens had performed well against elite players in recent games, and he's an easy mark for an opponent trying to send a message to the Sabres. When Rasmus Ristolainen irritated the Boston Bruins with a hit on David Pastrnak, Cozens was the target of a late check by Nick Ritchie.
Now opponents may think twice about trying to push around the rookie. Despite handling himself well in two fights this season, Cozens has little experience dropping the gloves. His only scrap in junior hockey occurred in a Western Hockey League preseason game on Sept. 14, 2018, when he fought Sam Pouliot of the Swift Current Broncos.
“They didn’t really want me to fight down there,” said Cozens. “I think I was too much of an asset to them. Up here, I know as a young guy it’s something that, like I said before, it’s an easy way to gain respect and it’s just something I think I can do to help the team, especially when I’m not doing good, I’m not feeling good.”
Even when Cozens is not at his best, he’s a valuable part of the Sabres’ present and future. Losing him late in a tie game is not ideal. His first fight, a spirited bout in which he held his own against Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren on March 2, occurred three minutes before New York scored another goal in a 4-3 loss.
There’s also the risk of injury or an additional penalty for instigating. Yet, interim coach Don Granato told reporters Wednesday that he has not had an issue with either of Cozens’ fights.
“With Dylan and fighting, that’s a quick choice and decision for each guy and each player,” said Granato. “We would never advocate anything like that but, you know, he’s in the emotion of the moment and to this point I’ve been fine with anything he’s done with the emotion of the moment. He’s a passionate guy.”
Goalie plan
The Sabres will start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal against the Bruins on Thursday night in TD Garden. Luukkonen, 22, had 38 saves in the loss to the Rangers on Tuesday and owns a .914 save percentage in two games with Buffalo.
Previously, Granato preferred to sit Luukkonen for the first game of a series. This provided the rookie with an opportunity to watch the opposition and achieve a better understanding of what to expect. However, Luukkonen had 36 saves to win his first career NHL start against the Bruins last Friday.
"He’s good to go now," said Granato. "I think he’s settled in. It’s great.”
This puts Dustin Tokarski on track to play the series finale Saturday afternoon. Tokarski, 31, has allowed 10 goals on 66 shots over his past two starts, but he has a .908 save percentage in 12 appearances this season.
Lesson learned
Tage Thompson’s assignment to the Sabres’ fourth line was not a form of punishment for the 23-year-old winger’s cross-checking penalty that preceded the Rangers’ go-ahead goal in the third period Tuesday.
Granato, though, expressed his disappointment to Thompson because retaliating against 32-year-old Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith contributed to the Sabres’ demise.
“There was no question that that was an impact,” said Granato. “I felt that an experienced player and that player in Smith, he did a nice job of baiting, I felt, that penalty. He’s a tough player and he could’ve easily stood and not fallen down on that play but he knew he was drawing a penalty. So, it’s a learning moment.”
Another absence
Sabres center Cody Eakin returned to Buffalo to be with his wife for the birth of their child, Granato told reporters.
Eakin, 29, has two goals with four assists for six points in 44 games this season. He’s a reliable presence on the penalty kill and has won a team-best 54.37% of his faceoffs. Eakin has been a health scratch for each of the past five games.