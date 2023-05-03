Finally separated from the pressures and demands of the job, Owen Power could finally reflect on a rookie season filled with important lessons that he used to become one of the Buffalo Sabres’ most trusted players.

“I thought pretty solid, for sure,” Power answered when asked to assess his first, full season in the NHL. “I mean, there’s obviously lots of ups and downs that went with it, but I think I learned a lot and I continued to get better.”

Power’s remarkable season didn’t include the counting stats that wow. He produced four goals and 35 points in 79 games. Yet no first-year player in recent seasons has shouldered the immense responsibility and workload that Power did for the Sabres.

The 20-year-old defenseman's success in that role – which included the second-most 5-on-5 ice time per game among all NHL players behind San Jose’s Erik Karlsson – officially earned Power recognition Wednesday when he was named one of three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the league’s top rookie.

The winner between Power, Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers and Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner will be announced at the awards show in Nashville on June 26.

Beniers, a teammate of Power's at the University of Michigan, is considered the favorite after producing 24 goals and 57 points. Skinner earned points for the Oilers in 34 of his 48 appearances, including 29 wins.

Power made an immediate impact once he joined the Sabres, who selected the former Michigan standout with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. His 19:47 of 5-on-5 ice time per game is the highest mark by any rookie since the NHL began tracking the stat in 2009-10. He led all rookies this season in ice time per game (23:48), nearly two minutes more than Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson.

Power’s 20:44 of even-strength ice time per game is the most by any rookie since the league began tracking the stat in 1997-98. He also made Sabres history when he became their first rookie defenseman since Tyler Myers in 2010, and sixth overall, to record three assists in a game. Power also became the sixth with six or more multi-assist performances.

The Sabres didn’t shelter Power, either. He was asked to defend top players and often began his shifts in the defensive zone, no matter who was on the ice for the other team. His counting stats suffered because he wasn’t on the top power-play unit, which is quarterbacked by Rasmus Dahlin. Power was a key reason why the Sabres developed an effective second group, helping Buffalo finish the season ninth in the NHL on the man advantage.

“He’s a first overall (pick) for a reason,” Dahlin said. “I’ve learned stuff from him, too. It’s fun to be on the same ice as him. I haven’t skated up to him and told him stuff to do. We watch each other and you learn stuff every day I feel like. I think it’s really good to have a teammate like that. It’s a healthy, competitive relationship that we have. That’s just going to make both of us better.”

Gradually, Power earned additional responsibilities, including the penalty kill. He was fourth among their defensemen in shorthanded ice time following the All-Star break, trailing only Ilya Lyubushkin, Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju. Power was second on the team in March when Buffalo had its best month of the season on the penalty kill.

The Sabres were 20-5-3 when Power produced at least one point. His rapid development proved to General Manager Kevyn Adams that he should be part of the club’s long-term core. Adams told reporters at the end of the season that he plans to try to sign Dahlin and Power, both of whom are restricted free agents in the summer of 2024, to contract extensions this summer.

Power will work this summer to improve his shot and coverage in the defensive zone, though the latter is difficult to address in non-game situations. His exceptional poise can’t be taught, though. He never seems to feel pressure and his ability to break the puck out of the Sabres’ end of the ice with a smart, 5-to-10-foot pass can’t be measured by analytics.

Playing seven games with the Sabres at the end of the 2021-22 season prepared Power for the difficult assignment of shouldering a workload no rookie has seen in at least 13 years. He’ll try to make a similar leap next year, when the group around him will be expected to take another step toward their goal of being a perennial Cup contender.