With the NHL season complete and the Stanley Cup having been awarded, the look ahead to next season officially begins with many betting outlets offering opening odds.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Sabres are 33-1, as of Wednesday. Other outlets have the Sabres in the range of 40-1. That puts them in the middle of the pack.

The Sabres openend at 100-1 last June and their odds jumped to 200-1 by Christmas and then dropping to 75-1 by Feb. 1.

The Sabres are trending in the right direction, and the early odds reflect that.

The Boston Bruins, coming off a record-setting regular season and a disappointment in the playoffs, are the favorites at 8-1.

The Vegas Golden Knights are second followed by the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

2024 Stanley Cup Odds to Win

1. Boston Bruins 8/1

2. Vegas Golden Knights 9/1

3. Colorado Avalanche 10/1

Edmonton Oilers 10/1

Toronto Maple Leafs 10/1

6. Carolina Hurricanes 11/1

7. New York Rangers 12/1

8. Florida Panthers 14/1

New Jersey Devils 14/1

10. Dallas Stars 16/1

Tampa Bay Lightning 16/1

12. Calgary Flames 22/1

13. Minnesota Wild 25/1

14. Los Angeles Kings 28/1

Pittsburgh Penguins 28/1

Seattle Kraken 28/1

17. Buffalo Sabres 33/1

18. Ottawa Senators 40/1

19. New York Islanders 45/1

20. Washington Capitals 50/1

21. Winnipeg Jets 50/1

22. Vancouver Canucks 60/1

23. Detroit Red Wings 66/1

Nashville Predators 66/1

St. Louis Blues 66/1

26. Columbus Blue Jackets 100/1

27. Anaheim Ducks 125/1

Arizona Coyotes 125/1

29. Chicago Blackhawks 150/1

Montreal Canadiens 150/1

Philadelphia Flyers 150/1

San Jose Sharks 150/1