Sabres restructure scouting staff as interviews begin for assistant GM opening

Kevyn Adams pivoted to a different scouting model for the Buffalo Sabres as interviews are underway for the assistant general manager opening on his staff.

Adams, amid his first season as the Sabres' general manager, revealed to the media Thursday afternoon that Jeremiah Crowe will head the pro scouting department and Jerry Forton is now in charge of amateur scouting.

Adams has also started to interview assistant general manager candidates. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Adams planned to meet with former Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes assistant general manager Jason Karmanos on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

It's a philosophical shift for Adams, who scrapped this same model upon taking over as general manager in June. Crowe, formerly a pro scout under Jason Botterill, was named director of scouting and director of analytics Jason Nightingale added the title of assistant director of scouting.

This change could be in response to the growing demands of amateur scouts, as the Western Hockey League recently launched its season and Ontario Hockey League is trying to do the same this spring.