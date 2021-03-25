 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres restructure scouting staff as interviews begin for assistant GM opening
0 comments

Sabres restructure scouting staff as interviews begin for assistant GM opening

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Devils (copy)

Kevyn Adams is amid his first season as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Kevyn Adams pivoted to a different scouting model for the Buffalo Sabres as interviews are underway for the assistant general manager opening on his staff.

Adams, amid his first season as the Sabres' general manager, revealed to the media Thursday afternoon that Jeremiah Crowe will head the pro scouting department and Jerry Forton is now in charge of amateur scouting.

Adams has also started to interview assistant general manager candidates. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Adams planned to meet with former Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes assistant general manager Jason Karmanos on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

It's a philosophical shift for Adams, who scrapped this same model upon taking over as general manager in June. Crowe, formerly a pro scout under Jason Botterill, was named director of scouting and director of analytics Jason Nightingale added the title of assistant director of scouting.

This change could be in response to the growing demands of amateur scouts, as the Western Hockey League recently launched its season and Ontario Hockey League is trying to do the same this spring.

Crowe, 35, joined the Sabres as a pro scout in 2017 after spending two years at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Forton, a longtime college hockey coach, was hired as assistant director of scouting by the Sabres in 2015 and shifted to director of collegiate scouting when Botterill was hired as general manager in 2017.

The Sabres currently employ seven scouts, in addition to Crowe, Forton and Nightingale. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News