Sabres' rematch with Bruins an opportunity to measure their progress

Don Granato pivoted from his practice plan Friday in LECOM Harborcenter after seeing obvious signs that the Buffalo Sabres were still recovering from their 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Three of the seven drills Granato planned weren’t going to work. He pulled aside his assistant coaches to explain the adjustment, and it quickly transformed the skate into the sort of up-tempo, energetic and, at times, loud workout that’s become common for the Sabres since he took over as coach in March 2021.

“It was a byproduct of being off nine days and playing last night,” explained Granato.

The Sabres (17-14-2) used their first practice in eight days to reestablish the precise puck movement and detailed defensive approach that helped the club sweep a three-game road trip prior to the extended holiday break.

There’s not enough time between games to prepare for a specific opponent. Granato, like the other 31 coaches in the NHL, must use every practice to focus on what his team needs to improve. However, the Sabres are well-aware their next test will be among their most difficult to date.

The Bruins (28-4-3) sit atop the NHL with 59 standings points, nine ahead of Toronto for first place in the Atlantic Division, and they will enter the game Saturday in TD Garden having won 17 of their last 18 games against Buffalo.

The Sabres are 0-7-2 in their last nine games in Boston, which has a league-best plus-57 goal differential. The Bruins entered play Friday ranked first in the NHL in goals allowed per game, while sitting second in goals scored per game and penalty-kill success rate. They’re 7-0-2 in their last nine games, led by former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark, who owns a remarkable 20-1-1 record and .938 save percentage this season.

Boston left Buffalo with a 3-1 win last month, but the Sabres will have a stronger lineup when the puck drops at 1 p.m. Mattias Samuelsson is back. Their youngest players have shown rapid improvement, helping the club to a 10-3-2 record over its last 15 games.

This game, center Dylan Cozens said, is an opportunity for the Sabres to show they are a legitimate threat.

“I think we’re really excited,” said Cozens. “It’s a big test for us. We’re obviously happy with where our game is at right now. We want to go out and show that team and show the league that we’re for real.”

The game doesn’t arrive at an ideal time. The Sabres’ layoff negatively impacted their players, as illustrated in the third period Thursday as the Red Wings scored three goals in 4:36 to cut a 5-0 deficit to 5-3. Fatigue was apparent.

Buffalo’s top line – Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch – combined for one point. The effort was there, but they weren’t moving the puck as effectively as they were prior to the break. The challenge will be more difficult Saturday when Skinner, Thompson and Tuch might be matched up against the Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk.

The Sabres are no longer a one-line team, though. Nine different players had at least one point Thursday night. Six have totaled double-digit goals this season: Thompson (26), Skinner (17), Tuch (15), Victor Olofsson (13), Cozens (11) and Rasmus Dahlin (10).

There’s enough depth at forward and defense for the Sabres to have success on the road, where they have won six of their last seven games. Their prolific offense isn’t a secret. Opponents are determined to clog the neutral zone, so Buffalo can’t always rely on its speed to create scoring chances.

The last matchup against Boston included an important lesson for Buffalo. At times, the Sabres committed turnovers while attempting to make the perfect play. The Bruins are an experienced team with multiple Stanley Cup champions. They don’t press to create offense.

“That’s a team that I think the whole league looks at and says we want to be like them,” said goalie Craig Anderson, who is likely to start in goal Saturday. “They do things over the course of the game, they do things right the entire game. They wait for their opportunities, and then they have the skill and the ability to capitalize on the opportunities they get.

“So, you've got to respect what they're doing over there, you've got to respect their work ethic and their skill. Try to put the best game plan out there to counteract it. The best thing we can do is just play our game, play smart and continue to work to improve our game.”

The Bruins know how to frustrate their opponent. Brad Marchand’s post-whistle antics are often directed at Dahlin, which, in the past, led to several scrums between the two superstar players. Discipline will be necessary. Buffalo can’t afford to take penalties. Boston’s power play entered Friday ranked fourth in the NHL, led by Marchand, Bergeron and David Pastrnak. The Sabres’ penalty kill, meanwhile, was 25th.

A healthier, more experienced blue line will help the Sabres. Owen Power is better prepared now to match up against superstar players, Samuelsson brings out the best in Dahlin and Ilya Lyubushkin is healthy after playing through a lower-body injury for most of the season. Buffalo’s only injury on defense is Henri Jokiharju, who has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo’s three-game road trip also includes stops in Ottawa and Washington on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. The Sabres need to continue their slow climb in the standings, so no game holds more significance over the other. But the matinee in Boston can show them how far they have come in the six weeks since they hosted the Bruins in KeyBank Center.

“It is a challenge both physically and psychologically and because of that it’s an opportunity,” said Granato. “It’s an opportunity, obviously, when you play a top team in the league – in this case, the top team in the league. It’s a measuring stick of where you’re at, what progress you’ve made since the last time you played them and where we are in our growth. …

“I guess the real big part of it is you need to play your game to your identity when you can and respect the other team, their strengths. You put a game plan together and you want to simplify it, but we want to see where we’re at with our game.”

Pilut clears

Defenseman Lawrence Pilut was assigned to the Rochester Americans after clearing waivers Friday. Pilut, 26, joins a talented Amerks blue line that also includes Chase Priskie and Jeremy Davies, both of whom have some NHL experience.

Pilut has totaled one goal and three points while averaging 12:48 of ice time across 17 games for the Sabres this season. In other roster news, the Amerks signed defenseman Matt Bartkowski to an American Hockey League contract for the rest of the season.

Bartkowski, 34, joined Rochester on a professional tryout contract and, entering Friday, had appeared in 20 games with the club.

Comrie update

Goalie Eric Comrie won’t join the Sabres on the road trip, but he didn’t suffer a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 16.

Granato told reporters that Comrie staying back is part of the plan. The Sabres aren’t practicing during the trip and it’s possible Comrie will be sent to Rochester on a conditioning assignment. General Manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday that he planned to speak to Comrie about next steps.

“The most important thing for me as I talk to him is to help him understand that we want to set him up for success,” said Adams. It's a challenge at any position but especially the goaltending position when you've been out. You can replicate in practice and do movements, but then there's just that little extra intensity that happens in a game. A 2-on-1 where you really have to push and extend. Just want to really make sure and see where he's at with that."