Sabres recall prospects Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Arttu Ruotsalainen

Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs are in line to debut for the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night in KeyBank Center.

Matt Ellis will step in as Sabres' coach if Don Granato remains in protocol Don Granato will likely have to watch from afar when the Buffalo Sabres resume their season Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils in K…

With five players in the NHL's Covid-19 protocol, the Sabres recalled Krebs, winger JJ Peterka and forward Arttu Ruotsalainen prior to practice Tuesday. Krebs, a 20-year-old center, was acquired along with Tuch in the blockbuster November trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tuch, a 25-year-old winger, had his Sabres debut delayed because the club had four games postponed in response to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the NHL.

A first-round draft pick of Vegas in 2019, Krebs had four goals and 14 points in 16 games with the Amerks.

Peterka was cut from the Sabres late in training camp after an impressive preseason. The 19-year-old winger has four goals and 20 points in 23 games for Rochester. He was drafted in the second round, 34th overall, by Buffalo in October 2020 and spent last season in Germany's top professional league.

Ruotsalainen made the Sabres' roster out of training camp, but he had only two goals and four points in 16 games before his assignment to the Amerks.

