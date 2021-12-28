 Skip to main content
Sabres recall prospects Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Arttu Ruotsalainen
Sabres recall prospects Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Arttu Ruotsalainen

Sabres Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka keeps his eye on a loose puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs are in line to debut for the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night in KeyBank Center.

With five players in the NHL's Covid-19 protocol, the Sabres recalled Krebs, winger JJ Peterka and forward Arttu Ruotsalainen prior to practice Tuesday. Krebs, a 20-year-old center, was acquired along with Tuch in the blockbuster November trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tuch, a 25-year-old winger, had his Sabres debut delayed because the club had four games postponed in response to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the NHL. 

A first-round draft pick of Vegas in 2019, Krebs had four goals and 14 points in 16 games with the Amerks.

Peterka was cut from the Sabres late in training camp after an impressive preseason. The 19-year-old winger has four goals and 20 points in 23 games for Rochester. He was drafted in the second round, 34th overall, by Buffalo in October 2020 and spent last season in Germany's top professional league.

Ruotsalainen made the Sabres' roster out of training camp, but he had only two goals and four points in 16 games before his assignment to the Amerks.

