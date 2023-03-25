ELMONT – A relatively healthy forward depth chart in Buffalo prevented the Rochester Americans' top players from receiving a call-up for most of this season.

Finally, one prospect might have an opportunity to show he can help in the NHL.

The Sabres recalled winger Lukas Rousek from Rochester on Saturday ahead of a game against the New York Islanders in UBS Arena at 5 p.m. Rousek, 23, has 15 goals and 48 points in 61 games with the Amerks this season. He was added to the NHL roster as insurance in case Tage Thompson's upper-body injury prevents Buffalo's No. 1 center from playing against a team that occupies one of the two wild-card playoffs spots in the Eastern Conference.

Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters Friday night following a 5-4 win over New Jersey that Thompson was a "question mark" to play against the Islanders because of an apparent upper-body injury suffered in the first period against the Devils.

Thompson left for the trainers' room with 10:24 left in the first period after he was elbowed in the right side by Devils winger Timo Meier. Thompson returned to the game, but he finished with only 8:33 of ice time at 5-on-5.

Jordan Greenway is also recovering from an upper-body injury, and Vinnie Hinostroza was excused by the team for personal reasons the previous two days. Granato will speak to the media in UBS Arena at approximately 3:30 p.m.

"It was clear and evident he could’ve not played the rest of that game the way he was moving," Granato said of Thompson, who returned in the second period. "Two versions of Tage today, one was completely healthy and then all of a sudden, that happened that he was half speed from that point forward. That’s a lift to the other guys, no question."

Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek making 'jaws drop' with his passing, playmaking “He is so good,” beamed Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, a teammate of Rousek’s in Rochester and during the 3-on-3 tournament. “He is really good. He’s a great guy to play with. He’s just so smart, and he makes other players around him better.”

The Sabres opted for experience over top prospect Jiri Kulich. Rousek played four professional seasons in Czech Republic before signing an entry-level contract with Buffalo, which selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. A knee injury forced Rousek to miss most of the regular season in 2021-22, but he was a key player for the Amerks in the Calder Cup Playoff run last spring. He totaled two goals and six points in 10 games.

Rousek was a standout in Sabres training camp in the fall, showcasing a mature two-way game and an ability to help his linemates create in the offensive zone.

It's possible, if not likely, Brandon Biro would have received the call if the 25-year-old wasn't dealing with an injury. Biro is tied with Rousek and Michael Mersch for fourth on the team with 15 goals, and he's first with 50 points.