 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sabres recall Lawrence Pilut from Rochester with defensemen on the mend

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Training Camp

Buffalo Sabres player Lawrence Pilut shoots during a drill.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

VANCOUVER – Help is on the way for the Buffalo Sabres’ depleted defense corps, which played a man down for part, or most, of their wins over Edmonton and Calgary.

The club announced Friday afternoon that defenseman Lawrence Pilut was recalled ahead of the Sabres’ game against the Vancouver Canucks in Rogers Arena. Pilut, 26, had two assists in three games with the Rochester Americans. He hasn’t appeared in an NHL regular-season game March 5, 2020, only a few months before he signed a contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

The Sabres needed reinforcements ahead of their game Saturday against the Canucks after losing Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin to injuries in separate games. Lyubushkin skated with the team Thursday morning in Calgary and remains day to day after blocking a shot during a second-period penalty kill in Edmonton. Jokiharju’s status is unknown, however, after the 23-year-old took a puck to the face when the Sabres attempted to dump the puck into the offensive zone during the first period in Calgary.

People are also reading…

Casey Fitzgerald played well in 15:04 of ice time against the Flames, but the Sabres were without a healthy, extra defenseman since Fitzgerald drew into the lineup for Lyubushkin. Pilut, a left-shot defenseman, performed well in preseason with the Sabres after re-joining the club on a one-year, $750,000 contract.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sabres notebook: Ilya Lyubushkin misses practice, considered day to day

Sabres notebook: Ilya Lyubushkin misses practice, considered day to day

Lyubushkin, who wasn’t on the ice for practice Wednesday, received good news through medical testing, said Sabres coach Don Granato, and is considered day to day. If Lyubushkin isn’t available Thursday night against the Calgary Flames, defenseman Casey Fitzgerald will draw into the lineup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sabres jerseys through the years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News