Sabres recall goalie Aaron Dell from Rochester; Craig Anderson absent from skate

The Sabres recalled goalie Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans ahead of a game Saturday night against Detroit in KeyBank Center.

Dell and Dustin Tokarski were the Sabres' goalies on the ice for the morning skate. It's unclear why Craig Anderson was absent. Coach Don Granato will address the media at approximately 11 a.m.

In a corresponding move, the Sabres loaned winger Brett Murray to the Amerks, who are scheduled to have an off-ice workout Saturday in Blue Cross Arena.

Dell, 32, had a .905 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average in three appearances for the Amerks. He has appeared in 117 NHL games since 2016-17, recording a career .906 save percentage. His best season occurred in 2017-18 when he had a 15-5-4 record and .914 save percentage in 29 games for the San Jose Sharks. Dell signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Buffalo in July.

Anderson, 40, is off to a strong start this season with a .920 save percentage and 4-2 record in six games for the Sabres. He appeared in only six games all of last season for Washington, between the abbreviated regular season and playoffs.

