Sabres ready for a dress rehearsal in home preseason finale vs. Carolina

If you want a good dress rehearsal for what the Buffalo Sabres will look like this season, getting to KeyBank Center or getting to your TV screen tonight is a good bet.

The Sabres will have mostly a regular season lineup for their exhibition home finale against the Carolina Hurricanes. And it will have a regular season feel on the broadcast side as well, with a full telecast on MSG that begins with a pregame show at 6:30 and faceoff shortly after 7.

Coach Don Granato said after today's morning skate that Craig Anderson will start in goal for the Sabres and will be backed up by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Eric Comrie also took the skate but will not dress tonight. Also out will be Victor Olofsson and Anders Bjork up front and Jeremy Davies, Chase Priskie and Kale Clague on defense. Casey Fitzgerald and Sean Malone are injured and listed as day to day.

"Because we went down to the numbers we did with a focus on practice and the last two games and then of course have a lot of days, this is a good look at what we have," Granato said. "Everything's a progression. We just know that from day one, we have to get better at game two, the season starts we have to get better. I'm not going to get too far ahead of ourselves. We are preparing for a season as well as obviously the home opener (Oct. 13 vs. Ottawa)."

The Sabres are 3-1 and close the preseason Friday in Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes are 4-0 after Monday night's 8-1 win over Columbus in Raleigh and are trying to wrap up the first undefeated preseason in franchise history in advance of a season where they are pegged by most observers as a serious Stanley Cup contender.

Their lineup tonight, however, will be a shell of the one that played Monday or will go through the season. Neither NHL goalie is on the trip, nor are core players like Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho or newly acquired Brent Burns. The top names playing for the Canes will be forwards Derek Stepan, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Stefan Noesen and Ryan Dzingel.