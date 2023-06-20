Lukas Rousek emerged last spring as one of the Buffalo Sabres' most intriguing prospects in Rochester.

Rousek was among the Amerks' best players during their playoff run in the spring of 2022, then proved to the Sabres this past season that he was worthy of a call-up. The 24-year-old scored a goal during the first shift of his NHL debut and helped the Amerks reach the Eastern Conference final.

It was enough to earn Rousek a two-year contract from the Sabres, who announced the extension Tuesday. Rousek, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, scored a goal and added an assist during his two games with Buffalo this season. He also had 16 goals and 56 points in 76 regular-season games with the Amerks.

Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek making 'jaws drop' with his passing, playmaking “He is so good,” beamed Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, a teammate of Rousek’s in Rochester and during the 3-on-3 tournament. “He is really good. He’s a great guy to play with. He’s just so smart, and he makes other players around him better.”

It's been a rapid ascent for Rousek since last March, when he appeared in his first American Hockey League game after a six-month recovery from a knee surgery. He earned a spot in Rochester's lineup and produced two goals with six points in 10 games.

Rousek is excellent along the wall and understands how to protect the puck to extend possession or earn a scoring opportunity down low. He also pairs impressive playmaking with a willingness to get to the front of the net. Those qualities helped him take another step this season, capped by his 12 points in 14 playoff games. He'll compete for an NHL roster spot in the fall, and he'll be among the first call-ups if he returns to Rochester.