Linus Weissbach's transformation into a feisty role player earned the winger a longer stay with the Buffalo Sabres organization.

The club announced Monday that it re-signed Weissbach to a one-year, two-way contract that's worth $775,000 in the NHL. Weissbach, 25, took his game to another level last season with career highs in goals (20) and points (47) for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. He added three goals and 10 points during their run to the AHL's Eastern Conference final.

Weissbach was drafted in the seventh round, 192nd overall, as a skilled winger with the potential to become a playmaker in the NHL. The Sabres' organizational depth chart at forward led Weissbach to realize that he must evolve into a different kind of player to carve out a role in Buffalo.

Across a span of 18 months, Weissbach became a physical and fearless winger with a tendency to get to the net to try to score goals. He spent less time around the perimeter and made a consistent impact on the forecheck. Weissbach was also one of the Amerks' top penalty-killers and played a reliable defensive game at 5-on-5. It was an impressive transformation after his four seasons at the University of Wisconsin and a rookie season in Rochester that included 16 goals with 37 points in 67 games.

Weissbach will compete with several other Amerks forwards for a roster spot with the Sabres during NHL training camp. The group will also include Lukas Rousek, Brett Murray, Brandon Biro and Jiri Kulich. Weissbach does not require waivers to return to Rochester if he doesn't make Buffalo's roster for opening night.