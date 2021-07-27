Sabres re-sign winger Drake Caggiula to 1-year, $750,000 contract

The Sabres' first signing ahead of free agency Wednesday was not the one fans have been waiting to see.

With the club still negotiating a new contract for goalie Linus Ullmark, General Manager Kevyn Adams retained a depth forward Tuesday by signing winger Drake Caggiula to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $750,000.

Caggiula, 27, appeared in 11 games with the Sabres after joining the club via waivers from the Arizona Coyotes in April. He totaled two goals, both in the same game against Pittsburgh on May 6, and three points while averaging 12:19 of ice time.

Caggiula, a native of Pickering, Ontario, was stricken by bad puck luck prior to joining the Sabres, had only one goal in 27 games with the Coyotes last season, but he was creating quality scoring chances, as illustrated by him raking fifth on the team in generating on-ice shot quality in 5-on-5 situations.

Caggiula shot a career-low 3.2% – he had a 13.6 shooting percentage in 66 games with Chicago in 2019-20 - but Buffalo took the gamble because he played well with the Blackhawks while Don Granato was an assistant coach there.