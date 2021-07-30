Sabres re-sign Rasmus Asplund to two-year deal, also sign forward Ryan MacInnis

The Buffalo Sabres locked up an improving member of their forward group Friday when they re-signed Rasmus Asplund to a two-year contract with a cap hit of $825,000.

Asplund, 23, posted career highs in games played (28), goals (7), assists (4) and points (11) for the Sabres during the 2020-21 season while getting regular minutes under coach Don Granato. He can play center or wing. After starting the season on the taxi squad, Asplund progressed all the way up the lineup to getting some top-six minutes in the Sabres' injury riddled alignment as the season wound down. He also showed a penchant for penalty killing.

Thriving in a 'contract year,' Rasmus Asplund wants to be part of Sabres' future Once considered an unlikely source for offense, Asplund has become a top-six fixture with six goals and 10 points in 22 games since Granato took over.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Sabres had extended Asplund a qualifying offer of $874,125 but he took less money to get a second year on the contract. Asplund was a restricted free agent and his entry-level deal had come with a cap hit of $845,000 with varying salaries over its three seasons.

The Sabres were able to protect Asplund from the Seattle expansion draft when veteran winger Jeff Skinner opted to waive his no-movement clause so the team did not have to protect him. The Kraken did not take Skinner and thus could not take Asplund and instead chose defenseman Will Borgen as their selection off the Buffalo roster.