Tyson Jost had to a while longer, but he learned Saturday that he's returning to the Buffalo Sabres in the fall.

Jost, who operated as the club's third-line center, signed a one-year, $2 million contract less than two hours into unrestricted free agency. The Sabres did not extend Jost a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent Friday because it would have been higher than his salary last season, and he had the option to file for salary arbitration if the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

Jost told General Manager Kevyn Adams as soon as the season ended in April that he didn't want to play elsewhere. Jost, 25, joined the Sabres on waivers in November and quickly became an important forward for coach Don Granato by providing speed at center.

Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson were the primary wingers for Jost, who also contributed on the penalty kill. Jost produced seven goals and 22 points while averaging 13:21 of ice time across 59 games. The Sabres brought Jost to Buffalo because they viewed him as a forward who could reach another level playing for Granato with a strong supporting cast. There were some promising moments for Jost throughout the season, but his ice time was cut in March as the club was pushing to try to snap a playoff drought that dates to 2017.