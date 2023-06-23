Joseph Cecconi's performance in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Rochester Americans earned him a one-year, two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Cecconi, 26, was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and the contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL. He was a top defenseman for the Amerks as soon as he arrived in a December 2022 trade with the Dallas Stars for Oskari Laaksonen.

The Amerks needed a different kind of defenseman to complement defensemen Lawrence Pilut and Ethan Prow. Cecconi's work on a defense pair with Jeremy Davies was pivotal in Rochester's run to the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference final. Cecconi was one of their most trusted penalty-killers and used his right-handed shot to score two goals in 14 postseason games.

Cecconi is an important depth add for the Sabres, and he's projected to start the season on one of Rochester's top defense pairs. Cecconi is from Youngstown and he played in the Buffalo Jr. Sabres organization before his four-year career at the University of Michigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Stars in 2015.

Buffalo has six players who will become unrestricted free agents if not signed before July 1: Vinnie Hinostroza, Sean Malone, Austin Strand, Jeremy Davies, Michael Houser and Malcolm Subban.