 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres re-sign Casey Mittelstadt to one-year contract
0 comments

Sabres re-sign Casey Mittelstadt to one-year contract

Support this work for $1 a month
Casey-Mittelstadt-Sports-Scull-Amherks-AHL-Hockey-Rochester-Monsters

Casey Mittelstadt saw an increase in confidence with his time with the Rochester Americans.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Buffalo Sabres got Casey Mittelstadt back in the fold Wednesday afternoon, signing the 22-year-old to a one-year contract that would pay $874,125 at the NHL level and $125,000 in the AHL.

Of course, where Mittelstadt plays this season is an open question.

Buffalo's first-round draft choice in 2017 split last year between the Sabres and Rochester, but a crowded group of forwards that includes newly signed free-agent center Cody Eakin, appears to have him on the outside looking in as training camp begins next week.

With the AHL not slated to start until the first week of February, Mittelstadt could be a candidate to at least start the season on the Sabres' taxi squad for players who could be added in the event of a positive Covid-19 test on the roster.

Mittelstadt found his game much more last season upon his trip to Rochester, collecting nine goals and 16 assists in 36 games for the Amerks. But he lost a chance to get his first professional postseason experience when the season was canceled by the pandemic. He had four goals and five assists in 31 games for Buffalo.

Mittelstadt had 12 goals and 13 assists in 77 games while playing a regular role for the Sabres in 2018-19, his first full NHL season. 

Mittelstadt was Buffalo's last unsigned player heading into camp. He was the Sabres' lone 10.2(c) restricted free agent, meaning he did not meet the qualifications for unrestricted free agency or normal RFA status because he had not completed two full NHL seasons by 22 after the team agreed to burn the first year of his entry-level deal when he left the University of Minnesota to sign late in the 2017-18 season.

Mittelstadt was thus ineligible for arbitration or to sign an offer sheet during this offseason.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Amerks' season cut short as American Hockey League cancels Calder Cup Playoffs
Buffalo Sabres News

Amerks' season cut short as American Hockey League cancels Calder Cup Playoffs

  • Updated

Significant economic and logistical hurdles created by the coronavirus have officially ended the Rochester Americans’ hopes of winning their first Calder Cup since 1996. After weeks of speculation and a call with its board of governors, the American Hockey League announced Monday it has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs. The league, which

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Sabres jerseys over the years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News