Sabres re-sign Casey Mittelstadt to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres got Casey Mittelstadt back in the fold Wednesday afternoon, signing the 22-year-old to a one-year contract that would pay $874,125 at the NHL level and $125,000 in the AHL.

Of course, where Mittelstadt plays this season is an open question.

Buffalo's first-round draft choice in 2017 split last year between the Sabres and Rochester, but a crowded group of forwards that includes newly signed free-agent center Cody Eakin, appears to have him on the outside looking in as training camp begins next week.

With the AHL not slated to start until the first week of February, Mittelstadt could be a candidate to at least start the season on the Sabres' taxi squad for players who could be added in the event of a positive Covid-19 test on the roster.

Mittelstadt found his game much more last season upon his trip to Rochester, collecting nine goals and 16 assists in 36 games for the Amerks. But he lost a chance to get his first professional postseason experience when the season was canceled by the pandemic. He had four goals and five assists in 31 games for Buffalo.

Mittelstadt had 12 goals and 13 assists in 77 games while playing a regular role for the Sabres in 2018-19, his first full NHL season.