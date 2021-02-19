Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen endured intense chest pain during bout with Covid-19

Rasmus Ristolainen is not expected to join the Buffalo Sabres on their first road trip since a Covid-19 outbreak paused their season.

Coach Ralph Krueger told reporters Thursday morning the Sabres wished to provide Ristolainen more time to regain his energy following a 14-day stay on the National Hockey League’s Covid protocol list.

Now we know why.

In a vivid interview with the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, Ristolainen, a 26-year-old defenseman who averages a team-high 23:34 ice time per game, described the various symptoms he experienced during a bout with Covid-19, including significant drops in oxygen levels and chest pain that made him wonder if he would awake the following morning.

“Sometimes there were quite disturbed states of being,” said Ristolainen, according to Google translate. “When there was chest pain, it felt like my heart was cracking as I walked up the stairs. A couple of evenings there were such conditions when I went to bed that I didn’t know if I woke up here anymore in the morning.”

The chest pain that led to additional examinations by doctors have subsided and Ristolainen resumed skating Thursday, but he is suffering from fatigue.