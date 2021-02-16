Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar removed from Covid-19 list

The number of Buffalo Sabres on the National Hockey League's Covid-19 protocol list is finally down to one.

Forwards Curtis Lazar and Dylan Cozens, as well defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, were removed from the protocol list Tuesday ahead of puck drop against the New York Islanders in KeyBank Center.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt is the only Sabres player remaining on the protocol list.

Coach Ralph Krueger told the media that Lazar and Cozens participated in a rehab skate away from teammates Tuesday morning. It is possible that both could return to the lineup Thursday night in Washington.

Ristolainen and Taylor Hall were the first Sabres added to the Covid-19 protocol list when the Sabres' season was paused Feb. 2. Ristolainen, 26, leads Buffalo in average time on ice and skates with Jake McCabe on the top defense pair. Lazar centers the Sabres' fourth line and is a key player on the penalty kill. Cozens, a 19-year-old rookie, has two goals with one assist in nine games this season.

Hall, McCabe, Rasmus Dahlin, Tobias Rieder and Brandon Montour were previously removed from the protocol list.

Hall tested positive for Covid-19 and was asymptomatic. Dahlin tested negative, but the 20-year-old was deemed a close contact. Rieder, Montour and McCabe tested positive before experiencing symptoms.

