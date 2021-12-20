Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin still holding out hope NHLers will go to Olympics

Inside the NHL: The league needs a pause, but things just aren't that simple "There's no way I would let players go to China for the Winter Olympics, I'd cancel the All-Star Weekend in February in Las Vegas and put that off to 2023, and I'd use what was supposed to be a three-week break in February to rejigger the schedule," Mike Harrington writes.

There’s also redemption on Dahlin’s mind. He appeared in only two games for Sweden at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, opening the tournament as a healthy scratch despite the absence of NHL players in South Korea. Dahlin led Sweden to a silver medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2018, totaling six points in seven games at the tournament in Buffalo.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was a vocal opponent of the league’s participation in the Winter Olympics before the Covid-19 pandemic because it disrupts the 82-game schedule. However, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to Olympic participation as part of the revised Collective Bargaining Agreement in July 2020.

This opened the door for the NHL to participate in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014.

“Playing for your country, representing your country, playing with the Tre Kronor, it’s amazing,” Dahlin said. “Everyone is watching at home. Playing somewhere else. Everything around it is great.

"It’s so much fun. ... You see all these great athletes walking around in the same area. The atmosphere makes it such a great time.”

