Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin sets NHL record with four-game goal streak to start season

CALGARY – Rasmus Dahlin wasn’t satisfied with three goals in three games to start his fifth season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Dahlin wanted to make it four. And by accomplishing that Thursday in Calgary, the 22-year-old set an NHL record with the longest season-opening goal streak for a defenseman in NHL history.

With the score tied 1-1 in the first period, Dahlin collected pass from JJ Peterka in the high slot and beat goalie Jacob Markstrom with a wrist shot for his fourth goal in four games. Dahlin is also the second defenseman in Sabres history, and first since Phil Housley in 1988, to record a four-game goal streak.