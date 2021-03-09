Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin experiencing growing pains in new role on defense

PHILADELPHIA – Rasmus Dahlin did not hang his head. He didn’t even glance at a group of New York Islanders swarming forward Matt Martin to celebrate their fifth goal Thursday night.
Dahlin, now a 20-year-old defenseman and 164 games into a National Hockey League career that began with his selection first overall at the 2018 draft, skated toward the Buffalo Sabres’ bench and used his right hand to lift his stick in the air to signal for a line change.
Martin, a fourth-line grinder known more for his right hook than scoring touch, had just skated by Dahlin and across the front of the Sabres’ net before jamming the puck past goalie Jonas Johansson to seal the Islanders' 5-2 win. In years past, Dahlin’s frustration might have boiled over.
One of the NHL’s bright young defensemen, Dahlin has grown accustomed to the sometimes overwhelming emotion that comes with failure. He’s experienced more than his fair share during his third season in the NHL. Entering Monday, Dahlin owned a league-worst minus-21 rating – on pace for minus-75 if this were an 82-game season – and advanced metrics illustrate how he’s struggling at times to adjust to a bigger role defensively.
“It comes (down to forgetting) things, it comes (down) to working harder,” Dahlin said matter of factly. “You are allowed to get (upset) at yourself. … But it’s so many games, you have to not think about it, you have to go forward and reload, think about the next game.”
The last-place Sabres (6-14-3) take a seven-game losing streak into their matchup Tuesday night against the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center. Buffalo’s star players aren’t scoring enough, and coach Ralph Krueger’s defensive zone structure was picked apart for 15 goals against in three games on Long Island last week.
There's reason to wonder if Krueger’s preferred style of play has handcuffed the otherworldly talents of Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall. However, Dahlin, labeled a transcendent talent at the time of his selection by Buffalo, also appears to be having issues in the coach’s system.
Under former coach Phil Housley in 2018-19, Dahlin totaled 44 points, the second-most by an NHL defenseman before his 19th birthday. Dahlin’s five-game point streak that January matched the longest by any 18-year-old defenseman in league history and his eight multipoint games matched a mark by Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
Housley, who still owns several records for teenage defensemen in the NHL, provided Dahlin with the freedom to lead the transition offense.
There was no edict for Dahlin to dump the puck into the offensive zone or to not use his rare blend of smooth skating and remarkable skill to create space for teammates in the offensive zone. Housley and assistant coach Steve Smith worked with Dahlin to find a risk-reward balance. Despite playing on a bad defensive team, Dahlin finished with a plus-1 goal differential at 5-on-5.
Dahlin was selected a finalist for the Calder Trophy and he built on that performance under Krueger in 2019-20, finishing with 40 points in just 59 games.
Risk vs. reluctance
Year 2 under Krueger has been different for Dahlin. He's not leading the rush as often. The fearlessness he showed as a rookie hasn’t been as consistent. Whether it’s Krueger’s preference or signs of a player fearful of making a mistake, Dahlin appears tentative at times in 5-on-5 situations.
Dahlin showed Sunday what taking risks can do for the Sabres' offense. With Buffalo trailing by three goals in the third period, Dahlin carried the puck deep in the offensive zone, circled back to the blue line to create space for his teammates and passed to Casey Mittelstadt moments before Jeff Skinner scored.
Dahlin makes a risky play high in the OZ.Maybe he wants all of us to die from high blood pressure.But most likely he's just trying to draw a 1v2 and create space for his teammates to attack the net.Skinner scores on the ensuing chance. pic.twitter.com/893342UfUj— Jack Han (@JhanHky) March 7, 2021
“No, we don’t play like we want right now,” said Dahlin when asked if there’s a reason why he doesn't carry the puck as often. “We just try to find a way to win hockey games; it doesn’t matter if I have the puck on my blade a lot.”
The problem begins in the defensive zone. Dahlin ranks last among all Sabres defensemen in limiting on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5, and he’s in the middle of the pack in shot-quality share. Evolving-Hockey.com’s metric goals above replacement, which places a value on a player’s overall contribution to his team, has Dahlin tied with winger Kyle Okposo for the worst mark on the Sabres. Under Housley, Dahlin ranked first among all qualifying Sabres defensemen in all three statistics.
Dahlin's individual shot quality at 5-on-5 ranks second among Buffalo defensemen this season, although it still pales to his impact as a rookie.
“You want to go first overall,” said winger Taylor Hall, who was drafted first by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010. “You do everything you can in those years leading up, and then it happens and you realize there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that No. 1 pick. But you just have to play hockey. You have to go out and show your skills, show your compete. Ras has a really bright future in this league. I think everyone in this organization know that and sees that on a daily basis. Like a lot of guys on our team, we’re not a confident group.”
Ice time rises
Although Dahlin is receiving a similar workload in 5-on-5 ice time, he has been given greater responsibility in his own end. He ranks first among all Sabres defensemen, and second on the team, in defensive zone starts at 5-on-5. For context, Dahlin was sheltered during his first two seasons, ranking fourth and sixth among defensemen in D-zone starts in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.
Dahlin is averaging a career-high 21:12 ice time per game and has logged the second-most 5-on-5 minutes behind Brandon Montour. The growing pains away from the puck are like those fellow Swede Victor Hedman experienced early in his career with Tampa Bay. Hedman has since become one of the top defensemen in the NHL.
Dahlin is still elite on the power play, as eight of his 10 points have come on the man advantage. He quarterbacks a top unit that has helped Buffalo’s power play rank third in the NHL through 23 games. But Krueger wants Dahlin to sharpen his play away from the puck and to learn when to use his gifts to drive the offense.
The season-ending injury to Jake McCabe has thrust Dahlin into a new role that Krueger is confident he will eventually thrive in.
"If something’s off or goes wrong, he’s processing it well," Krueger said. "He loves the video sessions and his offense remains genius, his first pass remains genius, and he adds so much to our transition game. But it’s the game without the puck, the physicality he’s looking for. He’s ever more in the better positions and also learning to manage that energy, to pick his spots to jump into the offense.
"When you’re playing 17, 18 minutes, there’s more freedom to jump in all the time and he now needs to be more selective when he does get involved offensively and he’s getting better at that, too. Just a kid who’s really receptive to coaching and who’s just going to continue to get better every game.”