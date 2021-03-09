Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin experiencing growing pains in new role on defense

Dahlin is averaging a career-high 21:12 ice time per game and has logged the second-most 5-on-5 minutes behind Brandon Montour. The growing pains away from the puck are like those fellow Swede Victor Hedman experienced early in his career with Tampa Bay. Hedman has since become one of the top defensemen in the NHL.

Dahlin is still elite on the power play, as eight of his 10 points have come on the man advantage. He quarterbacks a top unit that has helped Buffalo’s power play rank third in the NHL through 23 games. But Krueger wants Dahlin to sharpen his play away from the puck and to learn when to use his gifts to drive the offense.

The season-ending injury to Jake McCabe has thrust Dahlin into a new role that Krueger is confident he will eventually thrive in.

"If something’s off or goes wrong, he’s processing it well," Krueger said. "He loves the video sessions and his offense remains genius, his first pass remains genius, and he adds so much to our transition game. But it’s the game without the puck, the physicality he’s looking for. He’s ever more in the better positions and also learning to manage that energy, to pick his spots to jump into the offense.

"When you’re playing 17, 18 minutes, there’s more freedom to jump in all the time and he now needs to be more selective when he does get involved offensively and he’s getting better at that, too. Just a kid who’s really receptive to coaching and who’s just going to continue to get better every game.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.