Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin agree to terms on 3-year, $18 million contract

Any concerns about the Buffalo Sabres retaining a prominent member of their young core, and reaching the salary cap floor, can be put to rest.

Rasmus Dahlin, the 21-year-old defenseman drafted first overall by the Sabres in 2018, has a new contract in time for training camp after agreeing with the club on a three-year, $18 million pact Wednesday that ensures he will remain in Buffalo. A restricted free agent, Dahlin was not in jeopardy of leaving for another team, but the deal allows him to join his teammates on the ice when coach Don Granato holds his first practices Thursday in KeyBank Center.

According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres have $16.07 million in cap space with Jack Eichel’s $10 million hit still on the books, and Dahlin is one of only six players under contract with the team beyond 2022-23.

The negotiation between Dahlin’s camp and the Sabres lasted months, as each side determined whether short- or long-term was best. The latter would provide Dahlin with security, but he would cash in at a time when it’s difficult to assess his value. Sabres management had to decide if it was appropriate to pay Dahlin based on the glimpses of greatness or the bouts of inconsistency.