Sabres Q&A: Kyle Okposo on leadership, off-ice culture, making Buffalo home

A: The social media aspect has changed a lot of things, and I think that young guys do struggle with it sometimes as a whole. It’s something you have to learn how to block it out and how to realize whose opinions matter in your life and whose don’t. If you’re scrolling through and looking at comments all day, it’s going to affect you negatively because Twitter, Instagram or any of those social media platforms, how many people in those comments would post what they’d say to your face? Probably not many, so if you’re concerning yourself with that, that’s on you and you have to learn how to deal with that. Part of my job is to help guys with that.

It’s harder to be a young guy because it’s becoming a young league. Guys are getting paid a lot earlier, they’re being relied on to win games. It’s not like you earn your stripes and then you’re out there in the last minute. It’s, ‘You’re our best player, you’re 22 years old and it doesn’t matter, you’re going.’ It can be a lot for guys, but that’s the way the league is going. They’re going to have to come along a little bit faster in a leadership role than when I first got in the league.

Q: How can the older guys in the room help in a situation where a younger player is feeling that pressure?