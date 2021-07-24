Sabres pushing to sign goalie Linus Ullmark; Jake McCabe expected to reach UFA

"Jake, we’ve definitely had conversations all along here. I am a big fan of Jake McCabe as a player and a person. I think we’re at a spot here where he has gotten close that he said, ‘I think I’m going to see what’s out there.’ Doesn’t mean that I get a phone call from his agent that we wouldn’t welcome him back because I really think he was a good hockey player for us."

It's no secret why the Sabres want both to return.

Ullmark, a sixth-round draft choice in 2012, emerged as the Sabres' unquestioned starter in goal the past two seasons.

Drafted first overall by Sabres, Owen Power 'excited for what's to come' in Buffalo Power, a 6-foot-6 left shot defenseman ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the top North American skater in this class, is coming off an impressive freshman season at the University of Michigan and a remarkable performance against much older competition at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia.

Despite having a 10-month offseason to achieve what Ullmark called “the best shape of my life,” he missed 29 games in 2020-21 with separate lower-body ailments. He’s missed 46 games because of injury over the past two years.

The setbacks might cost Ullmark in contract negotiations, but he has performed well when healthy. His .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 this season ranked fifth among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, but according to Evolving-Hockey.com, he was 20th in goals saved above expected, which is based on expected goal models that value shots differently based on their quality.