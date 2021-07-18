Sabres protect Rasmus Ristolainen, expose Will Borgen for expansion draft

2. Reinhart: Since arriving as the second overall pick in the 2014 draft, Reinhart’s game has been scrutinized. He has improved in each of his six seasons in Buffalo and matched his previous career high with 25 goals during this Covid-19 shortened season. Reinhart, 25, is only a restricted free agent and proved that he can play center at a high level in the NHL, but he will be an unrestricted free agent next summer and his expression of frustration in May makes it seem unlikely that he will be willing to sign with the Sabres long-term.

3. Mittelstadt: Buried on the depth chart with Ralph Krueger as coach, Mittelstadt worked his way from the taxi squad to the top line by showing that he’s ready for a full-time opportunity in the NHL, specifically at center. Drafted eighth overall in 2017, Mittelstadt thrived under Don Granato and solidified himself as a member of the Sabres’ young core.

4. Olofsson: The Sabres need more production from Olofsson at 5-on-5, but he’s an exceptional weapon on the power play and has made gradual improvements defensively. Since making his NHL debut on March 28, 2019, Olfosson’s 20 power-play goals are tied for the eighth-most in the league. His contract will count $3.05 million against the cap this season, and he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer.