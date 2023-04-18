At the end of a calamitous 72-game regular season, Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert reminded reporters Tuesday afternoon in Blue Cross Arena that he predicted a breakthrough weeks before his players proved him right.

“I think that the last 25 or 30 games have been very rewarding for our coaching staff,” Appert said following an off-ice workout Tuesday in Blue Cross Arena. “We were saying it to the team, and to the media, for the 10 or 15 games before we started start winning a lot, we really felt that we were coming. We felt like we were playing the right way and our habits were starting to kick in.”

The Amerks (36-27-9) earned 22 of a possible 32 points in the final weeks to secure third place in the North Division, earning them a matchup against the Syracuse Crunch in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series begins Friday night in Syracuse’s Upstate Medical University Arena at 7 p.m.

This was always going to be a challenging season in Rochester. Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs, Mattias Samuelsson and Casey Fitzgerald became full-time NHL players. Appert and his assistant coaches, Michael Peca and Mike Weber, were given another batch of Buffalo Sabres prospects to develop.

Then, Riley Sheahan, a center with NHL experience, departed for Switzerland in November. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen joined the Sabres and never returned. Injuries were an issue from the start. A call-up for Buffalo last season, Brandon Biro was limited to 49 games and, along with forward Brendan Warren, isn’t expected to play this weekend against the Crunch. West Seneca’s Sean Malone, an influential figure in the dressing room and a key contributor on the ice, also missed time.

Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak and Filip Cederqvist were playing their first season in the AHL. Each needed to overcome their own challenges to become impact players in Rochester.

Through difficult lessons in games and reminders from the coaching staff, the youngest Amerks began to understand the importance of defending. They played key roles when Rochester held opponents to 22 goals during a 10-game point streak late in the regular season.

“The first half of the season or so was, at times, frustrating, but it was also expected,” said Appert. “Knowing how many of our forwards were going to be rookies and go-to guys as teenagers, we knew there's gonna be a lot of ups and downs. ...

"I think that gives more credit to the guys for staying together through those things. We've become difficult to play against in our own way and that's been a real credit to the guys buying into playing the right way away from the puck, which is probably the hardest thing to teach the young guys."

Kulich, 18, was only a few months removed from his selection 28th overall by Buffalo at the draft in June and pro hockey in Czech Republic was far different than what he’d face with the Amerks. He, like Peterka in particular, had to learn the importance of defense. Rosen was 19 on opening night and, though a gifted skater with an impressive left-handed shot, needed to adjust to the smaller ice surface in North America.

Kisakov was undersized, unfamiliar with the language and lacked pro experience. Kozak was also 19 and playing pro hockey for the first time. Cederqvist had to use his size and strength to become a power forward. Placed in prominent roles and supported by veterans like captain Michael Mersch, the Sabres’ prospects learned the grind of the AHL and how to apply their skill on the ice to overcome any size or strength deficiency.

Mike Harrington: Devon Levi's NHL career got a huge kick-start after college disappointment "The Sabres went on a playoff push – for the first time since 2012 – and they did it with a 21-year-old in goal who wasn't even here in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade," Mike Harrington writes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“We’re probably even younger than last year, which is crazy to say, but I’d say there are a lot of similarities,” said Malone. “But also, it’s a new year. We were able to clinch playoffs a little earlier this year, which is nice. Didn’t have to wait around until the last game and we were also able to choose our own fate with the last game of the season. Just trying to build off what we’ve been doing these last couple of months and hit the ground running going into playoffs.”

Backed by a strong group of experienced defensemen, and goalie Malcolm Subban, the Amerks’ forwards flourished this season. Kulich led the club with 23 goals, and he was one of seven players with at least 40 points. Lukas Rousek, a seventh-round pick in 2019, had the most points (56) and earned the only call to Buffalo. Kozak, a seventh-round pick in 2021, became a top penalty-killer and faceoff specialist.

Linus Weissbach stated a case to join the Sabres, scoring 20 goals and producing 47 points. Brett Murray had 23 goals and 49 points. Rosen scored 14 times and added 23 assists, and, like Kulich, experienced a breakthrough after their time at the IIHF World Junior Championships. Kulich (lower body) and Kozak (upper body) are "trending toward probable" for the games against the Crunch this weekend, said Appert.

Another postseason appearance is an important development for the Sabres. Prospects will learn from the success and failure of what’s ahead. But the Amerks overcame the injuries, departures and adversity by focusing on what they can achieve together, not individually.

“Some of the younger guys, the higher draft picks are obviously looked on as, I guess, the future of the Sabres franchise,” said Weissbach. “They want to do as well as they can here and kind of move on, but we also have a lot of guys that are happy to be in the present here and are big cornerstones in this organization here down in Rochester. So, I think it's been cool to kind of mix those two together.

"It's important to get everyone on the same page and strive for the same goal we have here. Not to look too far ahead. And I think that's what's been a big deal for us, too.”

Draft rankings

Two prospects who developed with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres are among the top players eligible for the NHL draft this summer.

NHL Central Scouting ranked Hamburg’s Quentin Musty and Clarence Center’s Gavin McCarthy as the No. 14 and No. 52 North American skaters, respectively, and both are expected to be selected when the draft is held in Nashville on June 28 and 29.

Musty, 17, is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound winger who totaled 26 goals and 78 points in 53 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves this season. He’s an alumnus of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres and the Wolves selected him first overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection draft.

McCarthy, 17, is a 6-foot-1 right-shot defenseman who amassed 26 points in 40 games with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League. He is expected to attend Boston University, where his older brother, Case, a New Jersey Devils prospect, recently completed his fourth season of college hockey.

Two other Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumni also were in the final rankings: forwards Ryan Conmy (Alexandria, Va.) is 112th and Beau Jelsma (London, Ont.) is 190th.

Next

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato will hold their end-of-season press conferences Wednesday morning, beginning at 10.