Sabres prospects Owen Power, Erik Portillo are keys as Michigan takes No. 1 in the polls

Perhaps the only surprise was that the honor didn't come in the season's first ranking.

But Michigan, with a stacked roster featuring Sabres prospects Owen Power and Erik Portillo, moved into the No. 1 spot in both major college hockey polls Monday after a pair of big wins over the weekend.

The Wolverines – whose lineup features four of the top five players taken in the NHL draft in July – improved to 4-0 and climbed from No. 3 with victories over Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State in the Icebreaker Tournament in Duluth. They were a unanimous No. 1 choice among the 34 voters in the USA Today poll and got 45 of 50 first-place votes in the poll run by USCHO.com

Power, the defenseman whom the Sabres made the No. 1 overall pick, is third on the team in scoring with six points (one goal, five assists). Portillo, a third-rounder in 2019, has won all four games in goal, posting a 2.00 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Michigan earned a 3-2 win over Minnesota State, which was ranked No. 1, on a goal from winger Brendan Brisson in the final five minutes of Saturday's championship game.