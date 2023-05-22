ROCHESTER – Some players were already on their way home to prepare for another playoff game Wednesday morning when Olivier Nadeau stepped off the ice with Linus Weissbach inside Blue Cross Arena.

Nadeau was drenched in sweat, the latest sign he listened to Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert’s advice: Practice and prepare like you want to earn ice time.

Noah Ostlund wished that were an option. Unable to skate because of an injured foot, Ostlund found different ways to improve during his time around the Buffalo Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate.

While Nadeau tested his skills against older players, Ostlund spent 30 minutes in the shooting room. Each puck was shot with conviction. A dynamic, playmaking center, Ostlund is determined to become more of a threat to score.

The pair of Sabres prospects won't be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Amerks play the Hershey Bears in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final, but they were sent to Rochester to receive an introduction to life in the AHL.

“This is a fun challenge for me,” Nadeau, a 6-foot-2 power forward with a scoring touch, told The News. “I have to approach this like if something happens, I’m in the lineup. I’ve got to have the mindset to be ready to play. I’m so happy to be here, gaining experience for next year.”

Nadeau will be with the Amerks in the fall. A fourth-round draft pick in 2021, Nadeau had two exceptional years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and amassed 57 goals with 124 points in his final 99 regular-season games. He’s ready to develop in the AHL against bigger, stronger competition.

An outlet in Sweden reported that Ostlund is expected to join Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League next season. Drafted 16th overall last summer, Ostlund left Rochester to return home following the Amerks' Game 3 win in the North Division final series. The Sabres wanted to try to convince him to take his talents to Rochester, but they expressed support for whichever path he chose.

Nadeau and Ostlund marveled over the Amerks’ speed and style of play. They savored the atmosphere of a sellout crowd in Game 3 when Rochester completed a sweep. Each conversation with a veteran like captain Michael Mersch is an opportunity to learn. There are several examples on the ice of how Nadeau and Ostlund can benefit by playing for Appert and his coaching staff.

Jiri Kulich, who was selected 12 picks after Ostlund, has 30 goals as a rookie between the regular season and playoffs. Isak Rosen, a first-round pick in 2021, is another key contributor after making the same transition that Ostlund will face whenever he chooses to take his pro career to the United States.

“We’ll see where I play next season, but it’s been good to get to know the city and team,” Ostlund, 19, said. “It’s been a very good experience. I’ll need to know everything. The culture in the U.S. is very different from Sweden. It’s an opportunity to get to know the guys on the team, too.”

Both are still bitter about how their seasons ended.

Nadeau captained Gatineau Olympiques to the QMJHL semifinals and delivered another complete performance in the playoffs with seven goals and 15 points in 13 games, but they were swept by Quebec.

The foot injury kept Ostlund out of the lineup for five playoff games and his club, Djurgardens IF, lost in Game 7 of the championship series to fall short of its goal to earn promotion to the SHL. Kids in Sweden don’t envision the AHL as part of their path to the best league in the world. Ostlund, like so many others, wants to win a championship in the SHL before taking a step toward an NHL career, but he and his agent have yet to discuss what’s next.

Both showed through their play why the Sabres drafted them.

Nadeau was unable to skate from August until early December because he underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder. Months passed before he could get on the ice with his teammates in Gatineau, which acquired him from Shawinigan for a haul of draft picks. The transition was challenging. It was a new city with a different billet family, and he had to change schools.

The injury prevented Nadeau from playing until late December, but he used the time to improve in other areas. Off-ice workouts with the team’s skating coach made a noticeable difference in his skating once he was cleared to practice, and he gained more muscle mass.

When Nadeau joined Gatineau’s lineup, he established himself as one of the league’s best players and the team’s unquestioned leader. He produced 35 goals and 78 points in 65 games to help the Olympiques finish second in the Western Conference. An efficient skater willing to get to the front of the net, Nadeau showed confidence that comes with having experience in junior hockey. He led Shawinigan to the QMJHL title and Memorial Cup the previous season.

“I had more confidence for sure, being 19 years old in the league,” said Nadeau, who turned 20 in January. “Obviously, it was the longest time I’ve not been on the ice and that was hard. I was also on a new team so just trying to get to know the guys but not being able to practice with them was hard. … After Christmas, I was in top shape to get back in and my shoulder was ready to go.”

Sweden’s pro leagues can be challenging for a young player’s development. Some coaches and teams don’t have patience. A prospect can quickly lose ice time because of a mistake or dip in play.

Djurgardens IF allowed Ostlund to skate in a prominent role, and he quickly earned the trust of the coaches. The 6-foot center totaled eight goals with 26 points while averaging 16:48 of ice time across 37 regular-season games. Ostlund learned from experienced players such as Marcus Kruger and Linus Klassen and quickly discovered that his on-ice instincts were going to be crucial to playing his position against older competition.

It took only a quick glance to see that Ostlund has gained muscle since his draft day, and he wants to continue to add strength to prepare for a long career in the NHL. He also grew a half-inch since he was drafted by the Sabres with a pick acquired from Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade. Ostlund was closing in on his goal to help Djurgardens IF earn promotion when he heard a pop in his foot last month. When the season ended, the Sabres called to invite Ostlund to Buffalo. He saw a team doctor, then joined the Amerks in Rochester to experience the playoff run.

“There were a couple of games where I could only skate on one leg, so it was pretty tough for me,” Ostlund said. “I was just happy when they invited me here. I’ve had a very good time. I wish I could have been in the playoffs here, too, but it’s not going to happen.”

Nadeau and Ostlund lived together in Rochester. To introduce Ostlund to life in the United States, the other Swedish players took him to a Rochester Red Wings game. Each practice and morning skate has given Nadeau an idea of what he needs to improve this summer. Together, they’re getting a sense of what Kulich and Rosen are experiencing as rookies in the AHL.

“I think this experience … to see and feel the level of competitiveness, intensity, preparation, that's required to be a successful playoff team, successful playoff player,” Appert said of how Ostlund and Nadeau will benefit. “I think that is just an incredible experience to watch how some of our best players prepare and go about their business and then to see how you can fit into that."