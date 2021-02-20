Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making strides during 'long road' to NHL

“The way I try to describe it in layman’s terms is he’ll bend, but I don’t believe he ever breaks,” said Kotyk. “That is very valuable and I feel that’s an asset and a skill set within goalies that is a separator. They are separators at every level. It’s the difference between the good goalie and the great goalie at any age and at any level. I’m not saying he’s guaranteed to become a great NHL goaltender, but I feel that it’s going to be a skill set he has that’s going to allow him to play at the NHL level – the strength he has in his mind.”

Luukkonen understands he still faces a long road to the NHL, but he has finally found comfort on and off the ice. After spending most of last season living in a hotel, Luukkonen was able to move into a Rochester apartment since he knows he’ll be in Rochester for the duration of the season.

The season is still likely to have ups and downs for Luukkonen. It’s the nature of his position, particularly at this stage of development. But he is resolute in his pursuit of being ready for a full-time NHL job when the call to Buffalo finally comes.

“The only thing you can affect is what’s going to happen next and what you’re going to do about it,” said Luukkonen. “You can’t change anything if you had a bad game or gave up a bad goal. It’s all about the next shift, next game or next practice. That’s what matters. It’s the mindset I’ve tried to have about anything in hockey and life. Don’t worry about the past too much and learn from your mistakes. Try to work on those and be better the next day.”

