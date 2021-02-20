Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making strides during 'long road' to NHL

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was a wide-eyed 16-year-old when he first stepped onto the ice to face shots from professional players in Hämeenlinna, Finland.
One year earlier, Luukkonen did not even consider himself much of a goalie prospect. He had never worked with a position coach and was not selected to participate in any national team camp. Yet, one season of Under-15 junior hockey helped him develop into a teenager worthy of skating with HPK, a professional team in Finland’s Liiga that counts former Buffalo Sabres winger Ville Leino among its NHL alumni.
Luukkonen was wowed by the talent and work ethic of HPK’s players. It was at that first pro practice when Luukkonen first realized why patience would be necessary if he was to ever realize his dream of playing professionally.
“That helped me to realize it’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, to be a really good professional player,” said Luukkonen, now 21, during a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “It’s a long road. Getting to that environment early was eye-opening for me.”
The lesson has served Luukkonen well during his journey from a raw, lanky netminder to one of the top drafted goalie prospects in the National Hockey League. He was selected in the second round, 54th overall, by the Sabres in June 2017, yet Luukkonen entered the weekend having played only 14 career games with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.
Teams typically want goalie prospects to play approximately 100 professional games, either in the minors or overseas, before making the jump to the NHL. Between Finland, Rochester and Cincinnati, Luukkonen has played 51. His progress since draft day – including a complete recovery from double-hip surgery – has his development trending upward during an important season with the Amerks.
“It’s a lot better,” Luukkonen said of his start in Rochester. “Of course, it was almost a year ago already that I played here, but coming here, starting and being with the team all the time makes a difference. We have a really nice group of guys and great coaching. Being part of this team makes it easier to play comfortable. It was a good summer for me.”
The difference in Luukkonen’s game is remarkable. He’s quicker and more explosive in the crease, equipped now to use his 6-foot-5 frame to shut down shots from all angles. Luukkonen posted a .916 save percentage while winning each of his first three starts. His status as a top prospect created immense expectations last season, his first professionally in North America, but Sabres management planned for it to be somewhat of a transition year.
Luukkonen underwent double hip surgery in April 2019 to fix emoroacetabular impingement, a condition in which there is abnormal and wearing contact between the ball and socket of the hip joint. The problem typically begins when goalies in their early teens repeatedly drop to their knees to stop the puck. This causes a stress reaction and an extra bone forms along the head of the femur – which fits into the cup on the side of the pelvis to form the hip joint – and creates a square-peg-in-a-round-hole effect.
The procedure typically requires several months of physical rehabilitation. Luukkonen worked his way back in time to play his first game for the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones on Nov. 2, 2019. However, recovering from surgery prevented Luukkonen from being able to train properly off the ice. This wasn't ideal since he needed to build lower-body strength to improve his movement in the crease.
This had a negative impact on his performance in net, particularly in 10 games with Rochester. Luukkonen’s raw talent allowed him to get by in the ECHL, as he totaled a .912 save percentage in 23 games with Cincinnati. But the deficiencies in his game were on display while with the Amerks, leading to an .874 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average.
“There were games where, and not even a full game, but there were moments in the game where he would show a glimpse of the ability that he has and the projection that you see within him,” said Sabres goalie development coach Seamus Kotyk, who has worked with Luukkonen since 2017. “But then there were also moments in games or long stretches of time in games or continuous games where he was behind the pace or he was just at the pace. He wasn’t above it. That wasn’t an area of concern whatsoever. It’s something you expect and understand, and the hard part is he came in midseason and at that point the league is that much faster and you become a little more exposed and they are more noticeable …
When he was with Cincinnati his natural ability at the East Coast level kind of masked some of the technical areas that needed to be worked on and when you move up a level they can be exposed.”
The unprecedented, long offseason during the Covid-19 pandemic provided Luukkonen with extensive time to train on and off the ice in Helsinki, Finland. He spent regular time in the gym to help him become faster and more powerful in the crease. Work in the gym was then put into practice with his offseason goalie coach, Jan Lundell, father of recent NHL first-round draft pick Anton Lundell.
Luukkonnen faced plenty of shots during those summer sessions, as he was the only goalie for pro skaters that included Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell, Carolina Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teräväinen and Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
When the start of the American Hockey League season was pushed back, Luukkonen found a temporary home this fall with TPS of Liiga in Finland. There were no promises for how long his loan would last or if he would even play a bulk of games. The coaching staff there told Luukkonen he would have to earn playing time.
He seized the starting job with strong performances in practice and exhibition games, using the time in Turku to work on Lundell’s teachings during in-game situations. Luukkonen also benefited from the tutelage of TPS goalie coach Ari Moisanen, who has previously worked with the national team at the IIHF Men’s World Championship.
“That’s a really big thing, knowing you can be behind the puck and move well,” said Luukkonen. “A guy the size that I am, it makes the game a lot easier for me being able to move and be behind the play and not having to kind of be stiff all the time. If that happens, it’s hard to get into the games and feel confident if you don’t feel that you’re in front of the puck all the time. If you’re a step behind all the time, it’s really hard to be confident in net. It’s a really big thing that I was able to take those steps forward.”
Luukkonen wasn’t a step behind with TPS, as he totaled a .908 save percentage in 13 games before his loan ended in December. He’s becoming a tactician in net, no longer relying on raw skills and instincts. It’s a promising combination when you consider what he accomplished prior to hip surgery.
Luukkonen was only the sixth goalie since 1979 to be named the Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player, when he went 38-11-4 with a .920 save percentage in Sudbury during the 2018-19 season. He also led Finland to a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2019 with a .932 save percentage in six games.
The mental aspect of the position has always been one of Luukkonen’s strengths. Former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill marveled over Luukkonen’s ability to respond positively to adverse situations, particularly at world juniors in 2019, one year after the goalie floundered while making his debut at the marquee event. The trait was again on display with the Amerks on Feb. 12, as Luukkonen finished with 43 saves in a 7-3 win after allowing two goals in the first 14 minutes of a game in Cleveland.
“The way I try to describe it in layman’s terms is he’ll bend, but I don’t believe he ever breaks,” said Kotyk. “That is very valuable and I feel that’s an asset and a skill set within goalies that is a separator. They are separators at every level. It’s the difference between the good goalie and the great goalie at any age and at any level. I’m not saying he’s guaranteed to become a great NHL goaltender, but I feel that it’s going to be a skill set he has that’s going to allow him to play at the NHL level – the strength he has in his mind.”
Luukkonen understands he still faces a long road to the NHL, but he has finally found comfort on and off the ice. After spending most of last season living in a hotel, Luukkonen was able to move into a Rochester apartment since he knows he’ll be in Rochester for the duration of the season.
The season is still likely to have ups and downs for Luukkonen. It’s the nature of his position, particularly at this stage of development. But he is resolute in his pursuit of being ready for a full-time NHL job when the call to Buffalo finally comes.
“The only thing you can affect is what’s going to happen next and what you’re going to do about it,” said Luukkonen. “You can’t change anything if you had a bad game or gave up a bad goal. It’s all about the next shift, next game or next practice. That’s what matters. It’s the mindset I’ve tried to have about anything in hockey and life. Don’t worry about the past too much and learn from your mistakes. Try to work on those and be better the next day.”