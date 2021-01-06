Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson wins gold at world juniors with Team USA

Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson will return to the University of Minnesota with a gold medal.

Johnson, who was drafted 31st overall by the Sabres in June 2019, won gold Tuesday night by helping Team USA defeat Dylan Cozens and Canada, 2-0, at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

Johnson, a 19-year-old defenseman, logged 16:14 of ice time during the gold-medal game and one goal with three assists in seven games at the tournament. He'll now resume his sophomore season.

Cozens, on the other hand, finished the tournament with eight goals and eight assists in seven games. The 19-year-old forward's 25 career points at world juniors rank fourth among all Canada players in the history of the tournament.

Cozens wore the captain's 'C' throughout the tournament because team captain Kirby Dach suffered a broken wrist.

Fellow Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, the team's most recent first-round draft pick, had one goal with four assists at world juniors. It was the first time he has represented Canada on the international stage.

Cozens and Quinn were added to the Sabres' training camp roster Wednesday, and they will skate with the team sometime in the coming days.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.