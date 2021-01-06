 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson wins gold at world juniors with Team USA
0 comments

Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson wins gold at world juniors with Team USA

Support this work for $1 a month
Ryan Johnson

Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson, right, stands next to Dylan Cozens inside KeyBank Center last June.

 Robert Kirkham

Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson will return to the University of Minnesota with a gold medal.

Johnson, who was drafted 31st overall by the Sabres in June 2019, won gold Tuesday night by helping Team USA defeat Dylan Cozens and Canada, 2-0, at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

Johnson, a 19-year-old defenseman, logged 16:14 of ice time during the gold-medal game and one goal with three assists in seven games at the tournament. He'll now resume his sophomore season.

Cozens, on the other hand, finished the tournament with eight goals and eight assists in seven games. The 19-year-old forward's 25 career points at world juniors rank fourth among all Canada players in the history of the tournament.

Cozens wore the captain's 'C' throughout the tournament because team captain Kirby Dach suffered a broken wrist.

Fellow Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, the team's most recent first-round draft pick, had one goal with four assists at world juniors. It was the first time he has represented Canada on the international stage.

Cozens and Quinn were added to the Sabres' training camp roster Wednesday, and they will skate with the team sometime in the coming days.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arttu Ruotsalainen skates at Sabres training camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News