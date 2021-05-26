 Skip to main content
Sabres prospect Oskari Laaksonen named to AHL North Division all-star team
Sabres prospect Oskari Laaksonen named to AHL North Division all-star team

Rochester Americans hockey (copy)

Oskari Laaksonen had 17 points during his rookie season with the Rochester Americans.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Oskari Laaksonen was selected Wednesday to represent the Rochester Americans on the American Hockey League's North Division all-star team.

Laaksonen, 21, totaled two goals with 15 assists for 17 points in 28 games during his first season with the Amerks. A third-round draft choice in 2017, Laaksonen was one of few drafted prospects competing for the Sabres' AHL affiliate during this shortened season.

The AHL is not holding a traditional all-star game, but Laaksonen was one of six players recognized as the division's best.

This was a bounce-back year for Laaksonen after he posted only 12 points in 46 games with Ilves of Finland's Liiga last season. Laaksonen signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres in June 2020. With the AHL season facing a late start, Laaksonen opened this season with Liiga's Lahden Pelicans. He had 12 points in 20 games before he left for North America.

With the Amerks, Laaksonen ranked second in the AHL among all first-year defensemen with eight power-play assists while his 17 points were fourth-most.

Laaksonen is part of a promising, young defense Sabres depth chart that also includes Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Mattias Samuelsson, Jacob Bryson and Will Borgen.

