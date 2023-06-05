Noah Ostlund's brief time around the Rochester Americans last month wasn't enough to convince the Swedish center to deviate from his development plan.

Ostlund, whom the Buffalo Sabres selected No. 16 overall at the draft last summer, chose to remain in Sweden next season and signed a one-year contract with the Vaxjo Lakers of the country's top professional league. Vaxjo announced the signing on its website Monday morning.

Ostlund, 19, told reporters at the draft last June that he planned to spend two years in Sweden before making the move to North America. He wanted to help Djurgardens IF earn promotion from the second-tier league to the Swedish Hockey League, then win an SHL championship.

Djurgardens IF lost in the championship series to fall short of promotion, allowing Ostlund to field offers from the Sabres and SHL teams like Vaxjo. Ostlund traveled to Buffalo to have his injured foot examined, then spent some time around the Amerks.

The Sabres wanted to introduce Ostlund to life in Rochester and how he'd benefit from playing under coach Seth Appert. General Manager Kevyn Adams and his staff told Ostlund that they'd support him no matter which route he chose. In the end, Ostlund stuck to his initial plan.

Ostlund, a 6-foot center, totaled eight goals and 26 points in 37 games with Djurgardens IF last season. He also had a goal and four points in seven games at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Despite Ostlund's decision, the Amerks are expected to add multiple, talented prospects to their roster for next season, including winger Viktor Neuchev, winger Olivier Nadeau, defenseman Ryan Johnson and defenseman Nikita Novikov.

Ostlund's three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres won't begin until he plays for the organization in Buffalo or Rochester.