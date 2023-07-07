Over the past season with the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League, defenseman Mats Lindgren would watch the Buffalo Sabres.

It was interesting for him as a prospect to see the team win 42 games and come up just short of a playoff appearance, knowing that one day, he could be wearing that sweater, too.

“It makes it more exciting for me coming up in the pipeline, and hopefully one day I can be there,” Lindgren said this week during development camp at LECOM Harborcenter.

Lindgren, who was drafted in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) by Buffalo in 2022, has yet to sign with the Sabres, but continues to work with the development staff to improve.

He attended camp last year and said he feels more “comfortable” this year because of his familiarity with the staff and some of the players.

He’s taking a slightly different role as a returnee by helping guide the newly drafted players.

“I was in their shoes and this can be a little nerve-wracking sometimes,” Lindgren said.

The former University of Michigan commit has spent the last few seasons in the WHL, just completing his first season with Red Deer, to whom he was traded from the Kamloops Blazers last August.

“It’s always, I guess, really interesting when you get to a new team, all news guys and new coaching staff,” Lindgren said of the transition. “Coming into a new team and learning new systems and stuff takes a little time, but I think the biggest thing I was focusing on this year was getting better in the defensive zone.”

Lindgren has worked significantly with Buffalo’s development staff to improve his defensive game, specifically focusing on his gap, stick and his physicality within battles, he said. He knows his offensive side is “always there,” and he doesn’t think his focus on defense has taken away from his offensive game. Ultimately, he wants to have a “complete” game, which has been a focus of his work with Sabres’ director of player development Adam Mair and development coaches Tim Kennedy and Nathan Paetsch.

Lindgren notched 11 goals and 23 assists with a plus-11 rating during the regular season for Red Deer. He added nine points in the postseason, which he knew was a step down from the previous season with Kamloops. With the Blazers, he recorded five goals and 39 assists with a plus-25 rating in the regular season. He also added seven assists and was plus-13 in the playoffs.

Entering this offseason, Lindgren’s goal was to get bigger, and he’s put on 11 pounds this summer. Lindgren said he’s been in the gym twice a day and hasn’t been skating as much, which has helped him focus on his physique.

He’s already feeling the effects of the weight, too, and is learning how to handle it. He was listed at 172 pounds on Red Deer's roster.

“Just having that weight on, I feel more powerful and obviously heavier in battles,” Lindgren said. “I think I still got to get kind of the conditioning part of it. I'm struggling a bit because obviously it's a lot of weight. I think once I keep skating in the summer and keep skating more, I think that’ll come back.”

At development camp, Lindgren has gone against first-round pick Zach Benson, who Lindgren was surprised was still available at No. 13. He described Benson as “such a smart player” having faced him in the WHL.

Lindgren said he approaches defending players such as Benson by just playing the body, ensuring that his eyes don’t look toward the puck.

He likes to play the game like Sabres blue-liners Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, two players he hopes are future teammates.

“Having Don Granato as my coach hopefully one day, that’s amazing,” Lindgren said. “The way they play is pretty exciting just watching the games, like Dahlin and Power. Pretty excited to hopefully be there one day.”