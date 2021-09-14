Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek undergoes surgery on ACL, per league source

Successful surgery on an ACL led to winger Lukas Rousek's omission from the Buffalo Sabres' roster for their Prospects Challenge, a league source told The Buffalo News on Tuesday.

Rousek, a 22-year-old selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, is out long term after having the procedure Tuesday. He signed his entry-level contract in April and was expected to spend this season in Rochester. The three-team Prospects Challenge begins Friday at LECOM Harborcenter with the Sabres' game against New Jersey at 7 p.m.

Rousek showed in 2020-21 that he has the potential to develop into an NHL player, as he totaled 14 goals and 38 points in 49 regular-season games for HC Sparta Praha of Czech Republic's top professional league. Rousek added two goals and seven points in 11 playoff games.

In the last two seasons with HC Sparta Praha, Rousek has recorded 28 goals and 67 points in 101 games.

