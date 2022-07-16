Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek making 'jaws drop' with his passing, playmaking

Lukas Rousek was once a mystery to the Rochester Americans’ coaching staff.

Before Rousek emerged as a dynamic, playmaking winger this spring in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the little information Amerks coach Seth Appert had on the 21-year-old was gathered from video of games in Czech Republic.

And those recordings were from at least 11 months earlier, before Rousek underwent an ACL reconstruction in his right knee that forced him to miss the first 57 games of the season.

“We had no idea what we were getting, to be honest,” said Michael Peca, an assistant coach in Rochester who won two Selke trophies during his 14-year NHL career.

Once cleared to practice with the Amerks in March, Rousek didn’t take long to establish himself as a legitimate prospect for the Buffalo Sabres. The 5-foot-11 forward delivered two goals and six points in 10 games during Rochester’s run to the third round of the playoffs, gradually gaining more ice time and opportunity as the run continued.

Rousek earned several rounds of applause from the crowd in LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday with his remarkable passing ability during the Sabres’ 3-on-3 tournament to cap the franchise’s first development camp in three years, helping Team Perreault win the championship trophy.

A sixth-round draft choice in 2019, Rousek was a standout performer in a camp that featured eight first-round draft choices and five players with NHL experience. He made highlight-reel passes and used his quick hands to score a breakaway goal during the title game.

“He is so good,” beamed Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, a teammate of Rousek’s in Rochester and during the 3-on-3 tournament. “He is really good. He’s a great guy to play with. He’s just so smart, and he makes other players around him better.”

Twice, Rousek didn’t have his name called at the NHL Draft. In 2017, Rousek wasn’t picked, despite his league-leading 37 goals and 82 points across 40 games in Czech Republic’s Under-18 league. He played pro hockey in his home country the following season, but didn’t show enough to be selected.

Frank Musil, the Sabres’ amateur scout in the area, passionately stated a case for Rousek ahead of the 2019 draft. The winger averaged over a point-per-game in Czech Republic’s second-tier pro league, earned 34 games at the top level and capped his final draft-eligible season with an outstanding playoff performance.

Rousek watched from the stands in Vancouver’s Rogers Center as 159 other players were selected ahead of him. Finally, the wait was over when the Sabres called his name in the sixth round.

“It was my first dream,” Rousek said following a development camp practice this week. “I couldn’t believe it. But now, my second dream is playing in the NHL.”

Following his selection, Rousek had a pair of impressive seasons in Czech Republic’s top pro league, and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in April 2021 with the intention of continuing his development in Rochester.

Last summer, when Rousek was working with his skills coach to prepare for the Sabres’ Prospect Challenge and training camp, he suffered what he thought was a minor injury while making a routine turn with the puck. It wasn’t until he was seen by team doctors in Buffalo that he received the diagnosis. His ACL required a complete reconstruction that would require a six-to-nine-month recovery.

“I thought two, three weeks maybe,” he recalled. “Then he told me, ‘Six or nine months.’ It was crazy. I couldn’t believe it.”

Rousek didn’t get discouraged, though. On practice days throughout last season, Rousek was often the first player to arrive at Blue Cross Arena. He’d go through his rehab workouts, watch teammates on the ice and sit in the dressing room, listening to their banter. Rousek was determined to learn English. He’d pay close attention to words and phrases. When Rousek wasn’t sure about something, he’d ask Rochester winger Matej Pekar, a fellow Czech, who has spent several years in North America.

The pair were roommates, and quickly became close friends. Pekar translated interviews for Rousek throughout the season. At development camp, Rousek didn’t need any assistance. He spoke with confidence and conviction when describing the adversity he encountered prior to the playoff run.

“He’s an outgoing, funny guy,” said Pekar, who is recovering from shoulder surgery. “He’s always himself. He learned English through being around me and just getting used to the North American lifestyle. It came natural for him, and we were always together.

"I knew how he played from his time in Czech. And, he’s one of the best passers that I've seen."

During Rousek’s recovery, the coaching staff showed him numerous video clips to prepare him for the day he’d be cleared to appear in games. Appert and Peca weren't sure where they’d put Rousek in the lineup because they weren’t sure about his strengths and weaknesses against professional players in the American Hockey League.

Rousek put their concerns to rest when he finally got cleared for contact. He began making plays in practice that mesmerized his teammates, passing the puck through tight spaces to set up a highlight-reel goal.

“He came from a full ACL reconstruction, and usually it takes a while for you to get back to 100 percent,” Peca said. “I think it’s a testament to how hard he worked, how hard he wanted to come back and prove himself. … When he stepped in, he made guys’ jaws drop on a daily basis in practice with his passing ability and his vision.”

It took some time for Rousek to unleash his skill against opponents. He had zero points in his first six games and finished the regular season with only four in 19 games. Gradually, though, he earned more ice time and trust from the coaches, and he found comfort when the playoffs began.

Rousek scored in the playoff opener by fooling Belleville goalie Filip Gustavsson with an impressive display of stickhandling, beginning Rochester’s rally from a three-goal deficit at the start of the third period. Rousek also had four points in the final three games of the Amerks’ series win over Utica.

“The first five games were tough,” Rousek said. “It's different hockey, and I had not played in 11 months. The first five games were crazy. But every game after that was better and better, and by 15 games in, five into the playoffs, I was feeling good.”

Rousek is slated to play a prominent role in an Amerks’ lineup next season that's expected to include 2021 draft picks Isak Rosen and Aleksandr Kisakov. With a young crop of forwards on the NHL roster, the Sabres can afford to be patient with Rousek and others. His play at development camp, including some nifty passing to setup Quinn, was one of many examples from the week that proved that the organization accumulated a wealth of talent in the prospect pipeline.

Tournament recap

Quinn and Owen Power from Team Perreault and Team Martin, respectively, led the tournament with two goals apiece and faced off in the championship.

Though Quinn was the best forward on the ice – Rousek, JJ Peterka and Jiri Kulich weren't far behind – it was the goalies who were the main attraction. Erik Portillo and Devon Levi made a combined 54 saves Saturday. The duo posted shutouts in regulation during both of their matchups, forcing a shootout.

"You probably won't ever catch me recorded saying I enjoyed two 0-0 games," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "But they played two 0-0 games there, and it was fun to watch."